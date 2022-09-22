Pakistan vs England: Hosts win by 10 wickets to level seven-match series at 1-1

Pakistan vs England - Second T20I - Watch live on Sky SportsPakistan beat England by 10 wickets in Karachi I Second T20I ScorecardStunning opening stand of 203 between Rizwan and Babar sees Pakistan level seven-match series at 1-1Babar finishes on 110 from 66 balls | Rizwan scores 88 from 51Rizwan was dropped on 23 by Hales off Dawson's bowlingMoeen strikes 55 from 23 after strong contributions from Duckett (43 from 22) and Brook (31 from 19) saw England post 199-5Dahani (2-37) gets dangerman Hales (26) before bowling Malan next ball | Rauf pick of Pakistan bowlers with 2-30Third match of series live on Sky Sports from 3pm on FridaySurrey clinch County Championship titleEngland's Ashes schedules confirmed in bumper 2023 summer