Pakistan vs England: Live updates from second T20I as tourists seek to double advantage

Pakistan vs England - Second T20I - Watch live on Sky SportsEngland set Pakistan 200 to win in Karachi I Second T20I ScorecardStunning opening stand between Rizwan and Babar puts Pakistan on brink of pulling off remarkable chasePakistan pass 150 without loss in 15th over as openers producing incredible display of hittingRizwan was dropped on 23 by Hales off Dawson's bowlingMoeen strikes quick-fire 55 from 23 after strong contributions from Duckett (43 from 22) and Brook (31 from 19)Dahani (2-37) gets dangerman Hales (26) before bowling Malan next ball | Rauf pick of Pakistan bowlers with 2-30England went into second game of seven-match series with 1-0 leadThird match of series live on Sky Sports from 3pm on FridaySurrey clinch County Championship titleHales stars on comeback as England win on return to PakistanEngland's Ashes schedules confirmed in bumper 2023 summer