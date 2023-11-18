Cricket World Cup final: India vs Australia - over-by-over commentary and video clips from Ahmedabad

India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup final - watch live on Sky Sports Cricket on SundayScorecard (from 8.30am, Sunday) | Stream with NOWWatch Hindi coverage of India vs Australia on Sky Sports MixIndia are two-time champions, Australia five-time winnersHost nation India have won all 10 matches in 2023 competitionAustralia on eight-match winning streak after two losses to startIndia beat Australia by six wickets in Chennai during group stageIndia defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in first semi-finalAustralia saw off South Africa by three wickets in last four