West Indies vs England, first ODI - relive the hosts' four-wicket win in series opener

West Indies beat England by four wickets in first ODI

Report | Scorecard | West Indies 1-0 up in three-match series

Hosts reach target of 326 with seven balls remaining
Hope (109no off 83) closes out win with successive sixes
Athanaze (66), Shepherd (48 off 38); Ahmed (2-40), Atkinson (2-62)

England bowled out for 325 in 50 overs after electing to bat
Brook (71), Crawley (48), Salt (45); Motie (2-49), Thomas (2-57)

Second ODI on Wednesday, final game on Saturday (both 5.30pm UK)
ODI series followed by five T20 internationals, starting December 12