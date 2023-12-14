West Indies vs England - over-by-over text commentary from second T20 international in Grenada

West Indies vs England, second T20 international, GrenadaScorecard | England bowl after winning toss in St George'sMyers (17), Pooran (5), and Hope (1) fall in space of three overs for West Indies Moeen comes in for Duckett in only England changeSpinner Motie plays for hosts; Shepherd (knee) drops outWest Indies lead five-match T20 international series 1-0Hosts won Tuesday's series opener by four wickets in BarbadosThird T20 international in Grenada on Saturday (5.30pm UK)Final two games in Trinidad on December 19 and 21 (8pm UK)All today's cricket scorecards | Latest videos and highlights