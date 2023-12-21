West Indies vs England - over-by-over text commentary from series-deciding fifth T20 international in Trinidad

West Indies vs England, fifth T20 international, TrinidadScorecard | West Indies bowl after winning toss in TaroubaFive-match series tied at 2-2; England were 2-0 downEngland unchanged from 75-run win in fourth T20Salt to keep wicket again for England, not captain ButtlerCharles, Thomas play for WI; Forde, Mayers go outSalt hits back-to-back tons in third and fourth T20IsNOW Sports Month Membership: £21 a month for 6 monthsFollow the arrows! World Darts Championship live blogLive commentary by Marc Bazeley and David Ruse