Live
South Africa vs England, first ODI LIVE! Score, updates and video as three-match women's series begins
Score, updates and video highlights as England face South Africa in the first of three one-day internationals, in Kimberley. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Trending
- PL Predictions: Another Man City defeat, Man Utd to be thrashed
- West Ham board split over whether to sack Lopetegui
- Amorim urges Man Utd caution: The storm will come, we will be found out
- Transfer Centre LIVE! PSG president confirms no interest in Salah
- England set South Africa 187 to win first ODI LIVE!
- Man Utd dropped plans to wear jackets in support of Rainbow Laces campaign
- Arsenal vs Man Utd preview: Fernandes boost for Amorim
- Havertz 'ready to fight' Liverpool for the PL title
- Chandhok: Ferrari need to rebuild Hamilton's qualifying confidence
- Papers: Liverpool to revive Zubimendi deal?