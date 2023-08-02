 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Men

Lord's

London Spirit Men 131. Oval Invincibles Men are batting, 65 for 3 (55) , from 10.4 overs.

Oval Invincibles Men need 67 runs to win from 45 balls with 7 wickets remaining.

Oval Invincibles Men 1st innings

Total

65 for 3, from 55 balls.

Batting

  1. Roy c Ellis b Worrall; 8 runs, 8 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
  2. Jacks c Lawrence b Thompson; 11 runs, 6 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 183.33
  3. Cox not out; 20 runs, 16 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125
  4. Klaasen c Critchley b Worrall; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  5. Curran not out; 24 runs, 20 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120

Extras

1 from 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Billings
  • Curran
  • Narine
  • Atkinson
  • Chappell
  • Sowter

Fall of Wickets

  • Jason Roy at 12 for 1
  • Will Jacks at 23 for 2
  • Heinrich Klaasen at 24 for 3

Bowling

  1. Worrall: 20balls, 23 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.9.
  2. Thompson: 10balls, 10 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.
  3. Ellis: 5balls, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.
  4. Dawson: 9balls, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.33.
  5. Mitchell: 5balls, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.
  6. Bopara: 5balls, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.6.

Match details

  • Toss: Oval Invincibles Men won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
  • Match referee: Will Smith
  • Umpire: Mike Burns
  • Umpire: Graham Lloyd
  • Reserve umpire: Paul Pollard
  • TV umpire: Steve O'Shaughnessy