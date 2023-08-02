Oval Invincibles Men 1st innings
Total
65 for 3, from 55 balls.
Batting
- Roy c Ellis b Worrall; 8 runs, 8 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
- Jacks c Lawrence b Thompson; 11 runs, 6 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 183.33
- Cox not out; 20 runs, 16 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125
- Klaasen c Critchley b Worrall; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Curran not out; 24 runs, 20 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120
Extras
1 from 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Billings
- Curran
- Narine
- Atkinson
- Chappell
- Sowter
Fall of Wickets
- Jason Roy at 12 for 1
- Will Jacks at 23 for 2
- Heinrich Klaasen at 24 for 3
Bowling
- Worrall: 20balls, 23 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.9.
- Thompson: 10balls, 10 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.
- Ellis: 5balls, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.
- Dawson: 9balls, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.33.
- Mitchell: 5balls, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.
- Bopara: 5balls, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.6.
Match details
- Toss: Oval Invincibles Men won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
- Match referee: Will Smith
- Umpire: Mike Burns
- Umpire: Graham Lloyd
- Reserve umpire: Paul Pollard
- TV umpire: Steve O'Shaughnessy