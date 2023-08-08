Southern Brave Men 1st innings
Total
34 for 3, from 26 balls.
Batting
- Allen c Crawley b Dawson; 13 runs, 13 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
- Conway (wk) c & b Worrall; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Vince (c) c Dawson b Mitchell; 19 runs, 9 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 211.11
- David not out; 1 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
Extras
1 from 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Weatherley
- du Plooy
- Fuller
- Ahmed
- Overton
- Fisher
- Mills
Fall of Wickets
- Devon Conway at 7 for 1
- Finn Allen at 33 for 2
- James Vince at 34 for 3
Bowling
- Worrall: 10balls, 10 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.
- Thompson: 5balls, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.2.
- Critchley: 5balls, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.
- Dawson: 5balls, 3 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.6.
- Mitchell: 1balls, 0 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 0.
Match details
- Toss: London Spirit Men won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
- Match referee: Phil Whitticase
- Umpire: Paul Pollard
- Umpire: Babs Gcuma
- Reserve umpire: James Tredwell
- TV umpire: Neil Bainton