Match summary

The Hundred Men

Lord's

London Spirit Men Yet to bat. Southern Brave Men are batting, 34 for 3 (26).

Rain stopped play.

Southern Brave Men are 34 for 3 with 24 balls remaining.

Southern Brave Men 1st innings

Total

34 for 3, from 26 balls.

Batting

  1. Allen c Crawley b Dawson; 13 runs, 13 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
  2. Conway (wk) c & b Worrall; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  3. Vince (c) c Dawson b Mitchell; 19 runs, 9 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 211.11
  4. David not out; 1 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100

Extras

1 from 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Weatherley
  • du Plooy
  • Fuller
  • Ahmed
  • Overton
  • Fisher
  • Mills

Fall of Wickets

  • Devon Conway at 7 for 1
  • Finn Allen at 33 for 2
  • James Vince at 34 for 3

Bowling

  1. Worrall: 10balls, 10 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.
  2. Thompson: 5balls, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.2.
  3. Critchley: 5balls, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.
  4. Dawson: 5balls, 3 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.6.
  5. Mitchell: 1balls, 0 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 0.

Match details

  • Toss: London Spirit Men won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
  • Match referee: Phil Whitticase
  • Umpire: Paul Pollard
  • Umpire: Babs Gcuma
  • Reserve umpire: James Tredwell
  • TV umpire: Neil Bainton