Match summary

The Hundred Men

Lord's

London Spirit Men are batting, 11 for 1, from 3 overs. Welsh Fire Men 94 for 9.

London Spirit Men need 84 runs to win from 85 balls with 9 wickets remaining.

London Spirit Men 1st innings

Total

11 for 1, from 3 overs.

Batting

  1. Pepper c Crane b Henry; 3 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.86
  2. Rossington (wk) not out; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  3. Pope not out; 6 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00

Extras

0

Yet to bat

  • Lawrence
  • Hetmyer
  • Dawson
  • Russell
  • Bopara
  • Ellis
  • Stone
  • Worrall

Fall of Wickets

  • Michael Pepper at 4 for 1, from 1.3 overs

Bowling

  1. Willey: 2overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
  2. Henry: 1overs, 0 maidens, 3 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.60.

Match details

  • Toss: London Spirit Men won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
  • Umpire: Martin Saggers
  • Umpire: Paul Pollard
  • TV umpire: Nigel Llong
  • Match referee: Mike Smith
  • Reserve umpire: Stephen Harris