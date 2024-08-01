London Spirit Men 1st innings
Total
11 for 1, from 3 overs.
Batting
- Pepper c Crane b Henry; 3 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.86
- Rossington (wk) not out; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Pope not out; 6 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
Extras
0
Yet to bat
- Lawrence
- Hetmyer
- Dawson
- Russell
- Bopara
- Ellis
- Stone
- Worrall
Fall of Wickets
- Michael Pepper at 4 for 1, from 1.3 overs
Bowling
- Willey: 2overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
- Henry: 1overs, 0 maidens, 3 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.60.
Match details
- Toss: London Spirit Men won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
- Umpire: Martin Saggers
- Umpire: Paul Pollard
- TV umpire: Nigel Llong
- Match referee: Mike Smith
- Reserve umpire: Stephen Harris