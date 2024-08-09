 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Women

Lord's

London Spirit Women 115 for 2 . Manchester Originals Women 112 for 7 .

London Spirit Women win by 8 wickets.

Manchester Originals Women 1st innings

Total

112 for 7, from 100 balls.

Batting

  1. Wolvaardt b Dean; 5 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 71.43
  2. Mooney c †Redmayne b Dean; 20 runs, 17 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 117.65
  3. Lamb c Griffith b Sharma; 28 runs, 26 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 107.69
  4. Jones c & b Glenn; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  5. Bryce lbw b Glenn; 32 runs, 27 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 118.52
  6. Ecclestone (c) lbw b Dean; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  7. Morris run out; 17 runs, 13 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 130.77
  8. Monaghan not out; 5 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125.00
  9. Threlkeld (wk) not out; 0 runs, 0 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00

Extras

3 from 1 legbyes, 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Garth
  • Filer

Fall of Wickets

  • Laura Wolvaardt at 13 for 1
  • Beth Mooney at 29 for 2
  • Eve Jones at 32 for 3
  • Kathryn Bryce at 76 for 4
  • Sophie Ecclestone at 78 for 5
  • Emma Lamb at 99 for 6
  • Fi Morris at 108 for 7

Bowling

  1. Norris: 10balls, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.20.
  2. Gibson: 20balls, 28 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.40.
  3. Dean: 20balls, 20 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
  4. Sharma: 20balls, 24 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.20.
  5. Glenn: 20balls, 20 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
  6. Gray: 10balls, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.20.

Match details

  • Toss: London Spirit Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
  • Umpire: Mark Newell
  • Umpire: Sophie McLelland
  • TV umpire: Martin Saggers
  • Match referee: Helen Pack
  • Reserve umpire: Julia Jarvis