Balls Runs Wickets Econ

Norris : 10 balls, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.20 .

Gibson : 20 balls, 28 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.40 .

Dean : 20 balls, 20 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 6.00 .

Sharma : 20 balls, 24 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.20 .

Glenn : 20 balls, 20 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.00 .