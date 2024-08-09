Manchester Originals Women 1st innings
Total
112 for 7, from 100 balls.
Batting
- Wolvaardt b Dean; 5 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 71.43
- Mooney c †Redmayne b Dean; 20 runs, 17 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 117.65
- Lamb c Griffith b Sharma; 28 runs, 26 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 107.69
- Jones c & b Glenn; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Bryce lbw b Glenn; 32 runs, 27 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 118.52
- Ecclestone (c) lbw b Dean; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Morris run out; 17 runs, 13 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 130.77
- Monaghan not out; 5 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125.00
- Threlkeld (wk) not out; 0 runs, 0 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
Extras
3 from 1 legbyes, 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Garth
- Filer
Fall of Wickets
- Laura Wolvaardt at 13 for 1
- Beth Mooney at 29 for 2
- Eve Jones at 32 for 3
- Kathryn Bryce at 76 for 4
- Sophie Ecclestone at 78 for 5
- Emma Lamb at 99 for 6
- Fi Morris at 108 for 7
Bowling
- Norris: 10balls, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.20.
- Gibson: 20balls, 28 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.40.
- Dean: 20balls, 20 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
- Sharma: 20balls, 24 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.20.
- Glenn: 20balls, 20 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
- Gray: 10balls, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.20.
Match details
- Toss: London Spirit Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
- Umpire: Mark Newell
- Umpire: Sophie McLelland
- TV umpire: Martin Saggers
- Match referee: Helen Pack
- Reserve umpire: Julia Jarvis