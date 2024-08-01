 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Women

Lord's

London Spirit Women 150 for 5. Welsh Fire Women are batting, 46 for 2, from 6 overs.

Welsh Fire Women need 105 runs to win from 70 balls with 8 wickets remaining.

Welsh Fire Women 1st innings

Total

46 for 2, from 6 overs.

Batting

  1. Dunkley c Redmayne b Gibson; 17 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 141.67
  2. Beaumont (c) lbw b Norris; 6 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.00
  3. Matthews not out; 15 runs, 9 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67
  4. Bryce (wk) not out; 3 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.00

Extras

5 from 2 legbyes, 3 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Jonassen
  • Elwiss
  • Franklin
  • McCaughan
  • Langston
  • Davies
  • Davis

Fall of Wickets

  • Tammy Beaumont at 17 for 1, from 2.1 overs
  • Sophia Dunkley at 33 for 2, from 4.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Dean: 1overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.00.
  2. Munro: 1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.40.
  3. Norris: 2overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.20.
  4. Gibson: 1overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 13.20.
  5. Glenn: 1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.

Match details

  • Toss: Welsh Fire Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
  • Umpire: Tom Lungley
  • Umpire: Rose Dovey
  • TV umpire: Nigel Llong
  • Match referee: Will Smith
  • Reserve umpire: Amy Clark