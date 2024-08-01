Welsh Fire Women 1st innings
Total
46 for 2, from 6 overs.
Batting
- Dunkley c Redmayne b Gibson; 17 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 141.67
- Beaumont (c) lbw b Norris; 6 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.00
- Matthews not out; 15 runs, 9 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67
- Bryce (wk) not out; 3 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.00
Extras
5 from 2 legbyes, 3 wides.
Yet to bat
- Jonassen
- Elwiss
- Franklin
- McCaughan
- Langston
- Davies
- Davis
Fall of Wickets
- Tammy Beaumont at 17 for 1, from 2.1 overs
- Sophia Dunkley at 33 for 2, from 4.2 overs
Bowling
- Dean: 1overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.00.
- Munro: 1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.40.
- Norris: 2overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.20.
- Gibson: 1overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 13.20.
- Glenn: 1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
Match details
- Toss: Welsh Fire Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
- Umpire: Tom Lungley
- Umpire: Rose Dovey
- TV umpire: Nigel Llong
- Match referee: Will Smith
- Reserve umpire: Amy Clark