Manchester Originals Men 1st innings
Total
90 for 1, from 47 balls.
Batting
- Salt c Rossington b Worrall; 21 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 233.33
- Buttler (c, wk) not out; 40 runs, 26 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 153.85
- Holden not out; 22 runs, 13 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 169.23
Extras
7 from 2 noballs, 5 wides.
Yet to bat
- Evans
- Turner
- Walter
- Overton
- Usama Mir
- Hartley
- Little
- Gleeson
Fall of Wickets
- Phil Salt at 44 for 1
Bowling
- Worrall: 15balls, 15 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.
- Thompson: 7balls, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 21.42.
- Dawson: 10balls, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.8.
- Ellis: 10balls, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.
- Critchley: 5balls, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 14.4.
Match details
- Toss: London Spirit Men won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- Match referee: Dean Cosker
- Umpire: Steve O'Shaughnessy
- Umpire: Graham Lloyd
- Reserve umpire: Naeem Ashraf
- TV umpire: Sue Redfern