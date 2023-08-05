 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Men

Manchester

Manchester Originals Men are batting, 90 for 1 (47). London Spirit Men

Manchester Originals Men are 90 for 1 with 43 balls remaining.

Manchester Originals Men 1st innings

Total

90 for 1, from 47 balls.

Batting

  1. Salt c Rossington b Worrall; 21 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 233.33
  2. Buttler (c, wk) not out; 40 runs, 26 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 153.85
  3. Holden not out; 22 runs, 13 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 169.23

Extras

7 from 2 noballs, 5 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Evans
  • Turner
  • Walter
  • Overton
  • Usama Mir
  • Hartley
  • Little
  • Gleeson

Fall of Wickets

  • Phil Salt at 44 for 1

Bowling

  1. Worrall: 15balls, 15 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.
  2. Thompson: 7balls, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 21.42.
  3. Dawson: 10balls, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.8.
  4. Ellis: 10balls, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.
  5. Critchley: 5balls, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 14.4.

Match details

  • Toss: London Spirit Men won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
  • Match referee: Dean Cosker
  • Umpire: Steve O'Shaughnessy
  • Umpire: Graham Lloyd
  • Reserve umpire: Naeem Ashraf
  • TV umpire: Sue Redfern