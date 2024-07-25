 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Men

Manchester

Manchester Originals Men 86 for 8. Welsh Fire Men are batting, 14 for 0, from 2 overs.

Welsh Fire Men need 73 runs to win from 90 balls with 10 wickets remaining.

Welsh Fire Men 1st innings

Total

14 for 0, from 2 overs.

Batting

  1. Kohler-Cadmore not out; 12 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 171.43
  2. Bairstow (wk) not out; 2 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67

Extras

0

Yet to bat

  • Clarke
  • Abell
  • Phillips
  • Wells
  • Willey
  • Payne
  • Crane
  • Little
  • Ball

Fall of Wickets

Bowling

  1. Fazalhaq Farooqi: 1overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
  2. Hull: 1overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.80.

Match details

  • Toss: Welsh Fire Men won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
  • Umpire: Paul Pollard
  • Umpire: Steve O'Shaughnessy
  • TV umpire: Nigel Llong
  • Match referee: Will Smith
  • Reserve umpire: Naeem Ashraf