Welsh Fire Men 1st innings
Total
14 for 0, from 2 overs.
Batting
- Kohler-Cadmore not out; 12 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 171.43
- Bairstow (wk) not out; 2 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
Extras
0
Yet to bat
- Clarke
- Abell
- Phillips
- Wells
- Willey
- Payne
- Crane
- Little
- Ball
Fall of Wickets
Bowling
- Fazalhaq Farooqi: 1overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
- Hull: 1overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.80.
Match details
- Toss: Welsh Fire Men won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- Umpire: Paul Pollard
- Umpire: Steve O'Shaughnessy
- TV umpire: Nigel Llong
- Match referee: Will Smith
- Reserve umpire: Naeem Ashraf