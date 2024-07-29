Manchester Originals Women 1st innings
Total
117 for 4, from 18 overs.
Batting
- Mooney st Wraith b Gordon; 24 runs, 22 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 109.09
- Wolvaardt run out; 12 runs, 9 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
- Lamb b Graham; 9 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.82
- Bryce c Sciver-Brunt b Gardner; 32 runs, 27 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 118.52
- Jones not out; 28 runs, 21 balls, 1 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
Extras
12 from 1 byes, 1 legbyes, 10 wides.
Yet to bat
- Morris
- Ecclestone
- Garth
- Threlkeld
- Monaghan
- Filer
Fall of Wickets
- Laura Wolvaardt at 13 for 1, from 2.3 overs
- Emma Lamb at 45 for 2, from 6.5 overs
- Beth Mooney at 65 for 3, from 10.3 overs
- Kathryn Bryce at 117 for 4, from 17.5 overs
Bowling
- Sciver-Brunt: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Potts: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.60.
- Gardner: 4overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.10.
- Gordon: 3overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 9.60.
- Graham: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- King: 4overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.80.
Match details
- Toss: Trent Rockets Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- Umpire: Neil Pratt
- Umpire: Grace Bambury
- TV umpire: Graham Lloyd
- Match referee: Will Smith
- Reserve umpire: Amy Clark