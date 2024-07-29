 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Women

Manchester

Manchester Originals Women are batting, 117 for 4, from 18 overs. Trent Rockets Women

Manchester Originals Women are 117 for 4 with 10 balls remaining.

Manchester Originals Women 1st innings

Total

117 for 4, from 18 overs.

Batting

  1. Mooney st Wraith b Gordon; 24 runs, 22 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 109.09
  2. Wolvaardt run out; 12 runs, 9 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
  3. Lamb b Graham; 9 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.82
  4. Bryce c Sciver-Brunt b Gardner; 32 runs, 27 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 118.52
  5. Jones not out; 28 runs, 21 balls, 1 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33

Extras

12 from 1 byes, 1 legbyes, 10 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Morris
  • Ecclestone
  • Garth
  • Threlkeld
  • Monaghan
  • Filer

Fall of Wickets

  • Laura Wolvaardt at 13 for 1, from 2.3 overs
  • Emma Lamb at 45 for 2, from 6.5 overs
  • Beth Mooney at 65 for 3, from 10.3 overs
  • Kathryn Bryce at 117 for 4, from 17.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Sciver-Brunt: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  2. Potts: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.60.
  3. Gardner: 4overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.10.
  4. Gordon: 3overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 9.60.
  5. Graham: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  6. King: 4overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.80.

Match details

  • Toss: Trent Rockets Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
  • Umpire: Neil Pratt
  • Umpire: Grace Bambury
  • TV umpire: Graham Lloyd
  • Match referee: Will Smith
  • Reserve umpire: Amy Clark