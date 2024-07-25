 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Women

Manchester

Manchester Originals Women 113 for 7. Welsh Fire Women are batting, 70 for 2, from 13 overs.

Welsh Fire Women need 44 runs to win from 35 balls with 8 wickets remaining.

Welsh Fire Women 1st innings

Total

70 for 2, from 13 overs.

Batting

  1. Dunkley not out; 32 runs, 30 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.67
  2. Beaumont (c) c Lamb b Morris; 31 runs, 29 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.90
  3. Matthews lbw b Ecclestone; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  4. Bryce (wk) not out; 3 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00

Extras

3 from 2 legbyes, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Jonassen
  • Elwiss
  • Franklin
  • McCaughan
  • Davies
  • Davis
  • Ismail

Fall of Wickets

  • Tammy Beaumont at 65 for 1, from 10.5 overs
  • Hayley Matthews at 66 for 2, from 12.1 overs

Bowling

  1. Bryce: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.60.
  2. Filer: 3overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
  3. Garth: 3overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.80.
  4. Ecclestone: 3overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.80.
  5. Morris: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.80.

Match details

  • Toss: Manchester Originals Women won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
  • Umpire: Jasmine Naeem
  • Umpire: Rob White
  • TV umpire: Nigel Llong
  • Match referee: Simon Hinks
  • Reserve umpire: Grace Bambury