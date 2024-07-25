Welsh Fire Women 1st innings
Total
70 for 2, from 13 overs.
Batting
- Dunkley not out; 32 runs, 30 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.67
- Beaumont (c) c Lamb b Morris; 31 runs, 29 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.90
- Matthews lbw b Ecclestone; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Bryce (wk) not out; 3 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
Extras
3 from 2 legbyes, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Jonassen
- Elwiss
- Franklin
- McCaughan
- Davies
- Davis
- Ismail
Fall of Wickets
- Tammy Beaumont at 65 for 1, from 10.5 overs
- Hayley Matthews at 66 for 2, from 12.1 overs
Bowling
- Bryce: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.60.
- Filer: 3overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
- Garth: 3overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.80.
- Ecclestone: 3overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.80.
- Morris: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.80.
Match details
- Toss: Manchester Originals Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- Umpire: Jasmine Naeem
- Umpire: Rob White
- TV umpire: Nigel Llong
- Match referee: Simon Hinks
- Reserve umpire: Grace Bambury