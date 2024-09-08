Is Jamie Smith's rescue act in vain for England with unbeaten Test summer under threat from fighting Sri Lanka?

Falling from 20-1 to 82-7, to say England were floundering in the second innings of the third Test against Sri Lanka is an understatement.

After Ben Duckett (7) cheaply went for the first wicket, Ollie Pope (7), Dan Lawrence (35), Joe Root (12), Harry Brook (3), Chris Woakes (0), and Gus Atkinson (1) fell within the space of 20 overs, the hosts leading by just 144 and Sri Lanka with their tails up.

It was an engrossing innings to watch, Sri Lanka keeping England's top order under wraps as their lead of 60 heading into the second innings was looking like it might prove too little.

Then, Jamie Smith (67) came to the crease.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Root is trapped LBW for 12 in the third Test against Sri Lanka, denying him the opportunity to overtake Alastair Cook on the all-time Test run-scorers list

After taking a little bit of time to get going, Smith then took charge in rapid fashion, picking up 20 runs from just one Milan Rathnayake (1-43) over with three fours and a big six.

Fifteen runs then came from a Vishwa Fernando (3-40) over as the boundaries continued to flow, his third Test century in just six matches coming from just 43 deliveries, 44 runs coming from 15 balls.

"This is the exact reason he was selected in the side, for these scenarios," said Stuart Broad.

"He can find the gap and has the power."

England's second-innings collapse Score Batter Over 20-1 Ben Duckett (7) 2.6 35-2 Ollie Pope (7) 7.4 56-3 Dan Lawrence (35) 11.1 66-4 Joe Root (12) 14.3 69-5 Harry Brook (3) 16.3 70-6 Chris Woakes (0) 17.4 82-7 Gus Atkinson (1) 23.4

Dismissed after securing a rapid 67 runs from 50 balls from a Vishwa Fernando delivery, the youngster had brought his side back into the game, giving England a 202-run lead at tea which they could only extend to 218 all out.

That put the game on a knife's edge and England's unbeaten Test summer firmly under threat.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Mark Butcher hails Jamie Smith's summer for England after his quick-fire 50 against Sri Lanka on day three of the third Test

"The game is 100% in the balance. It looked like England might not even make the 100 mark at one point," said Mark Butcher.

"[Jamie] Smith was epic, it's a shame he lost his wicket on the stroke of tea but the movement we've seen from that innings means chasing won't be easy,

"The game right in the balance, Sri Lanka ran out of a bit of steam towards the end and tactically got confused, but my goodness me, we've got a Test match on our hands here.

"In the space of a couple of overs, he has put the game in England's favour and he has been unbelievably impressive and another superb pick from the England selectors.

"However, that final ball before tea could win Sri Lanka the Test match."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Woakes takes the wicket of Dimuth Karunaratne to claim England's first wicket of the second innings on day three of the third Test against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka in charge after England's 'worst' day in new era

That final ball before tea is the one that saw Smith fall and will it win Sri Lanka the match? They would say it very much helps alongside a positive evening session for their batters.

The visitors head into day four in charge on 94-1 after Pathum Nissanka (53no) and Kusal Mendis (30no) rattled along, their first win over England in Test matches since 2014 firmly in their sights.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the best of Pathum Nissanka's 50 that lead the Sri Lankan charge during day three of the third Test against England

For Kumar Sangakkara, it has to go down as a "fantastic" day for Sri Lanka with their "belief" keeping them in the game.

"It's been an excellent day," he said. "There was a little bit of a period where Jamie Smith was reversing pressure on Sri Lanka and they looked a little bit rattled, but at no stage did I see the belief ebbing away.

"They were in there from the morning to win. England gave them quite a lot of chances to get in, they grabbed them, they took a few wickets, and then coming out and batting I loved the intent the openers showed and Kusal Mendis.

"All in all, it's a fantastic day for Sri Lanka, but a lot more to do tomorrow."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Mark Butcher and Kumar Sangakkara taker a closer look at the performances of both Sri Lanka and England after the conclusion of day three of the third Test at the Oval

Indeed, it could go down as England's worst day in their new era, Smith's brilliance not even enough to save them from what could be an "embarrassing" defeat.

"It was shocking. They managed to knock Sri Lanka over this morning, so that part went well, but then you get bowled out in 34 overs," said Mark Butcher.

"Yes, there was movement out there and Vishwa Fernando and Kumara had that excellent spell, but they had a 60-run lead and batted like it was a 160-run lead and donated a few top-order wickets.

"It's been turned on its head. England, perhaps a little bit of end-of-term complacency and some excellent cricket from Sri Lanka, and are now staring down the barrel of not only failing to do the clean sweep but a fairly embarrassing defeat from two positions of strength."

England

Sri Lanka Monday 9th September 10:15am

Watch day four of the third and final Test between England and Sri Lanka, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am on Monday September 8 (first ball, 11am).

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.