Women's Premier League cricket 2025 on Sky Sports: Fixtures, format, venues, England players and previous winners
Six England players, including Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey, feature in 2025 Women's Premier League, live on Sky Sports from February 14 to March 15; plenty of Australians involved in Ashes thrashing of England will also appear in Indian T20 tournament
Friday 14 February 2025 00:01, UK
All you need to know ahead of the 2025 Women's Premier League, which is live in full on Sky Sports across February and March.
What is the Women's Premier League?
The women's version of the juggernaut that is the Indian Premier League.
The T20 tournament is now entering its third season, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru looking to defend the title they won in 2024 when they beat Delhi Capitals in the final.
Inaugural champions Mumbai Indians plus Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz complete the five-team competition, which runs from February 14 to March 15.
Four venues will be used during the tournament - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and Kotambi Stadium in Vadodra.
WPL finals so far
- 2023: Mumbai Indians bt Delhi Capitals by seven wickets
- 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru bt Delhi Capitals by eight wickets
How does the WPL work?
Sides play the others twice each in a double round-robin format with the top three then reaching the knockout stage. The table-toppers advance directly to the final, with their opponents decided by a qualifier between the teams coming second and third.
Sides earn two points for a win in the group stage and one each if there is an abandonment.
Which English players are involved?
- Alice Capsey (Delhi Capitals)
- Nat Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians)
- Charlie Dean (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
- Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
- Sophie Ecclestone (UP Warriorz)
- Danielle Gibson (Gujarat Giants)
Kate Cross was due to play for RCB but was withdrawn from the competition as she builds back to fitness following a back injury.
There will be three English head coaches, with former Surrey wicketkeeper Jonathan Batty helming Delhi, Ashes and World Cup-winning England captain Charlotte Edwards leading Mumbai and current England coach Jon Lewis in charge of Warriorz.
Lewis will coach in the WPL as questions linger over his future with England after he presided over a 16-0 Ashes defeat in Australia, the first time in the multi-format series a side has been whitewashed.
There will also be a Scotland international involved with wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce on Delhi's roster.
Who are the other players to watch?
A number of the Australia players who were involved in the Ashes thrashing of England will play in the WPL, including Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney (both Gujarat), Annabel Sutherland (Delhi), Ellyse Perry (RCB), Tahlia McGrath and Alana King (both UP Warriorz).
The top Indian players include Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma for Delhi - Verma has struck 33 sixes across the first two editions of the tournament - Smriti Mandhana for RCB, Harmanpreet Kaur for Mumbai and Deepti Sharma for Warriorz.
Add in recently-crowned ICC Women's Player of the Year Amelia Kerr - the New Zealander will play for Mumbai - plus West Indies stars Hayley Matthews (Gujarat) and Deandra Dottin (Mumbai) and South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt (Gujarat) among others and the tournament is stacked with stardust.
What is the full fixture list?
All games at 2pm UK and Ireland, all live on Sky Sports
February 14: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
February 15: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
February 16: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
February 17: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
February 18: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians
February 19: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals
February 21: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians
February 22: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
February 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz
February 25: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
February 26: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz
February 27: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants
February 28: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
March 1: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals
March 3: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
March 6: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians
March 7: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
March 8: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
March 10: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
March 11: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
March 13: Eliminator (TBC vs TBC)
March 15: Final (TBC vs TBC)
The WPL's notable numbers
- Highest team score: 223-2 (DELHI CAPITALS vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023)
- Lowest team score: 64 all out (GUJARAT GIANTS vs Mumbai Indians, 2023)
- Best individual score: 99 (Sophie Devine for RCB vs Gujarat Giants in 2023)
- Best bowling figures in innings: 6-15 (Ellyse Perry for RCB vs Mumbai Indians, 2024)
- Most runs in a tournament: 347 (Ellyse Perry for RCB, 2024)
- Most wickets in a tournament: 16 (Sophie Ecclestone for UP Warriorz, Hayley Matthews for Mumbai Indians, both 2023)
