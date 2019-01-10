Women's Ashes TV schedule on Sky Sports: How to watch every ball of 2019 series live!

England Women will begin their bid to regain the Ashes from Australia in July. Watch every ball on Sky Sports Cricket.

Heather Knight's team are aiming to and avenge their defeat to Australia in the recent World T20 final in the Caribbean - when they battle the Southern Stars in July.

Clare Connor explains how England Women are aiming to build on their World Cup success at the elite and participation level

England, who are the reigning 50-over World Cup champions, and Australia will contest the fifth multi-format edition of the Ashes, with the series comprising three ODIs, a solitary Test and three IT20s.

Australia won the Ashes in England 2015, triumphing 10-6 on points, and then retained the trophy at home last winter after the series ended 8-8.

England will compete at nine grounds across the country during the summer - Leicester, Chelmsford, Canterbury, Bristol, Worcester, Northampton, Derby, Hove and Taunton.

"We are thrilled to host two world-class women's teams on our shores in the summer of 2019," Clare Connor, Director of England Women's Cricket, said.

"As we have just seen in front of record crowds at the ICC Women's World T20 in West Indies, both Windies and Australia will be sure to provide a great challenge for us as well as skilful, entertaining cricket for the growing fan-base for the women's game.

"Every Ashes summer is a privilege for us all to be part of and we're looking forward to collaborating with all our venues to ensure we deliver high quality match-day experiences throughout the summer of 2019."

AUSTRALIA

Tuesday, July 2

First Women's Ashes ODI - Fischer County Ground, Leicester

Thursday, July 4

Second Women's Ashes ODI - Fischer County Ground, Leicester

Sunday, July 7

Third Women's Ashes ODI - The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury

Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 21

Women's Ashes Test - Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Friday, July 26

First Women's Ashes IT20 - The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford

Sunday, July 28

Second Women's Ashes IT20 - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Wednesday, July 31

Third Women's Ashes IT20 - The Brightside Ground, Bristol

* Denotes ODI that counts towards ICC Women's Championship