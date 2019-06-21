India, New Zealand, West Indies and Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup action on Saturday

Virat Kohli has two half centuries so far but will be eyeing up a ton against Afghanistan

New Zealand have the chance to go back to the top of the Cricket World Cup table with a win over the West Indies, who know nothing else than victory will keep their slim hopes of qualification alive.

New Zealand's clash with the West Indies at Old Trafford is the second part of a Saturday double-header, with India first facing Afghanistan at The Ageas Bowl - live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup from 10am.

India have already disposed of South Africa, Australia and, most recently, their great rivals Pakistan on their way to three wins from four - with a rained-off 'no result' against New Zealand their only outing to not bring a convincing victory.

Rohit Sharma has unquestionably been the star performer for the Indians, scoring two glorious centuries - an unbeaten 122 against Australia bettered by an imperious 140 in the 89-run hammering of Pakistan.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, couldn't come into the contest against Virat Kohli's men in more contrasting form, losing five from five. They came closest to victory against Sri Lanka, and will kick themselves for falling short when chasing an obtainable 187 off 41 overs.

Their fortunes have sharply been on the decline since, with a 150-run hammering to an Eoin Morgan-inspired England their latest loss - a game in which their superstar legspinner Rashid Khan was plundered for 110 runs off nine overs, the most expensive bowling figures ever at a World Cup.

The West Indies too have very little form to show of heading into their must-win match-up against New Zealand. After a striking seven-wicket win over Pakistan in their tournament opener, they've lost three from four - a washout against South Africa the other.

New Zealand, like India, are unbeaten - returning four wins from five - and so will be formidable opponents as the West Indies desperately try to claw back the gap emerging between the top four and the rest of the pack. Live coverage starts at 1pm on Sky Sports Mix.

TEAM NEWS

KL Rahul will continue at the top of the order, with Shikhar Dhawan officially ruled out of the rest of the tournament. In his place, Rishabh Pant has been drafted into the squad - could he come straight into the XI, in place of Vijay Shankar?

Vijay Shankar celebrates one of two wickets against Pakistan, but will he keep his place in the India XI?

Shankar filled in superbly as a replacement seamer for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar (hamstring) midway through the game against Pakistan - taking 2-22 in 5.2 overs - but with Mohammad Shami set to replace Bhuvneshwar from the start on Saturday, perhaps India can plump for the extra firepower Pant provides with the bat? Shankar was also hit on the toe by paceman Jasprit Bumrah during practice on Wednesday, making him a bigger doubt.

For Afghanistan, it could be any possible combination of players that take to the field against India, with continued talk of turmoil behind the scenes. Head coach Phil Simmons is stepping aside at the end of the tournament and has been vocal in his criticism of the decision to oust Ashgar Afghan as captain on the eve of the tournament.

Could Afghanistan recall the big-hitting Hazratullah Zazai at the top of the order against India?

Afghanistan did at least bat their full 50 overs for the first time despite the heavy defeat against England, which could encourage an unchanged line-up. Alternatively, the talented, if frustrating, Hazratullah Zazai could return at the top of the order after being dropped against the tournament hosts? The aggressive, 21-year-old opener has made starts of 30, 34 and 22 during the tournament but not cashed in.

In the later game, unbeaten New Zealand are unlikely to be tempted into any changes, though the two most probable tweaks to their XI would see opener Colin Munro replaced with Henry Nicholls after a run of low scores - 24, 22 and 9 following 58no in their opening win over Sri Lanka - and perhaps the fit-again Tim Southee could return? The second scenario is doubtful due to Matt Henry's form - seven wickets at an average of 22.85, with an economy of 4.66.

Colin Munro's recent run of low scores means he might miss out against the West Indies

The West Indies might be tempted to bring back offspinner Ashley Nurse if the Old Trafford pitch looks a little dry. Shannon Gabriel would be the most vulnerable of the pacemen, or they could sacrifice the extra batsman in Darren Bravo, who proved to be a bit of a spare part in the loss to Bangladesh on Monday. Carlos Brathwaite is also an option to return, while the match fitness of Andre Russell, as ever, will be monitored.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

How will Rashid Khan respond to the 110-run hammering he took against England?

With Sharma such a standout, despite scores of 82 against Australia and 77 against Pakistan, Kohli has found himself somewhat on the periphery so far this World Cup. A meeting with run-leaky Afghanistan gives him the chance to register a first hundred of the tournament. Following on from an unwanted century of his own against England, how does Rashid react? His IPL exploits mean the Indian batsmen will be familiar foes for him.

Kane Williamson's ice-cool unbeaten 106 from 138 balls in victory over South Africa ensures he is the one to watch against the West Indies at the weekend, along with Trent Boult. The Black Caps left-arm quick has a sensational ODI record against their opponents - 17 wickets in seven matches at an average of 15.58, with a best of 7-34. Meanwhile, with the West Indies staring down the barrel of a group-stage exit, it's time their big hitters truly come to the fore. Chris Gayle and Russell have contributed only one fifty between them from seven innings and both were bundled out for ducks in their latest loss to Bangladesh. Will they finally fire on Saturday?

WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib on Rashid's struggles: "Every player has faced such tough days. So it was one bad day for Rashid. He is not an easy bowler to pick. We know because we play him regularly in the nets. Credit goes to England, they played him very well. But Rashid, I think he's one of the strongest players in the team - he doesn't think about what happened on the last day. He's just focusing on the present and the future."

