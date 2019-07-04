Australia batsman Shaun Marsh ruled out of World Cup with broken arm

Shaun Marsh will miss the rest of the World Cup

Australia batsman Shaun Marsh has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with a broken arm suffered in the nets.

Marsh was struck by a ball from Pat Cummins while batting in the nets at Old Trafford, two days before Australia's final round-robin match against South Africa.

Peter Handscombe will replace Marsh in Australia's squad.

Marsh was not the only batsman to suffer a blow to the arm at Australia's training session. In the same net, Glenn Maxwell was hit on the right forearm by a short ball from Mitchell Starc. Both batsmen aborted their net sessions and went for scans immediately.

"Shaun Marsh has had scans on his right forearm after being struck while practising in the nets at training today," Australia coach Justin Langer said.

"Unfortunately, the scans have revealed Shaun has suffered a fracture to his forearm which will require surgery. This is obviously shattering news for Shaun and the squad. Throughout this tournament, his spirit, professionalism and the way he has competed has been typically outstanding.

"Glenn Maxwell also underwent scans after he was struck on his right forearm in the nets. The scans have cleared Glenn of any serious damage and we'll continue to monitor him over the coming days. We are hopeful he will be fit to perform for us on Saturday against South Africa."