Sam Curran says World Cup triumph can spur England to regain Ashes against Australia

Sam Curran is in England's squad for the Test match against Ireland

Sam Curran predicts England's historic World Cup triumph can inspire the Test side in their bid for Ashes glory - including the players who missed out at Lord's.

All-rounder Curran was left out of England's World Cup squad, but should be in the frame for selection when England launch their attempt to prise the urn from the Australians' grasp next month, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

The 21-year-old expects Sunday's dramatic World Cup success, when England defeated New Zealand on boundary countback after a tied match and super over, to galvanise the squad to even greater heights when the Test series begins at Edgbaston on August 1.

"I don't think I'm alone in saying that it's probably the greatest cricket match ever," said Curran.

"That will provide a buzz for everyone across English cricket going into the Ashes.

"Days like Sunday get everyone, whether they were involved or not, more excited and desperate to do well, so I'm sure it will rub off as we head into the Test part of the summer.

"The Ashes are the biggest thing you can play in as an England cricketer, that's what I've always felt. Hopefully, we can be lifting the urn at The Oval in September."

Curran was named England's man of the series against India in 2018

Curran, who has nine Test caps to his name, was included when England named their squad for next week's one-off match against Ireland at Lord's, as well as a training camp which precedes the Ashes.

Having recently recovered from a hamstring injury, the Surrey player impressed during England Lions' drawn game against Australia A at Canterbury, where he took six wickets and scored two half-centuries.

He added: "I've come back and felt good, putting in some decent performances with bat and ball. Confidence is really good, it's just trying to contribute as much as I can.

Curran (R) and Sam Hain shared an unbroken hundred partnership for England Lions against Australia A

"I'll play one T20 for Surrey on Friday, then prepare for the summer of Test cricket. Hopefully, I'm in the XI (against Ireland) on Wednesday and I can put in a performance.

"I need to find performances that will beat the Australians in the Ashes. The team is pretty exciting - there will be some great cricket played."

England face Ireland in a one-off Test next week followed by the Ashes from August 1.