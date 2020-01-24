Mark Wood and Jofra Archer could both play for England in Johannesburg

England could pick Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in the same Test team for the first time as they look to seal a series win over South Africa.

Archer missed England's victories in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth - which leaves the tourists 2-1 up with one to play - due to a right elbow problem.

But the 24-year-old is pushing to return in Johannesburg from Friday and could line up alongside fellow paceman Wood, who bowled rapidly at St George's Park last week in his first Test in 11 months.

Wood, who had been out with side and knee issues since July's World Cup final, is pressing to play in back-to-back Tests and Joe Root is considering unleashing both quicks on what is expected to be a fast pitch.

"It would be a relentless barrage of pace which is exciting, especially on the surface you typically get here at the Wanderers," said skipper Root, who confirmed England will not name their team until the toss on Friday.

"It would be great to have that extra bit of pace and firepower. It would be nice to see how that looks and see how they go together.

"We'll keep an eye on how Woody goes but I think he's pulled up pretty well from my understanding."

Root says Archer has looked sharp in the nets and remains committed to playing Test cricket.

"Jofra bowled with good pace and he's looked in a really good place," added the skipper. "That's a really promising sign for us as a team.

"The most important thing is that Jofra understands where we are at with him. He loves Test cricket, he is really enthusiastic about it, he wants to get better. He wants to play and we all want him to do that.

"He is a big part going forward and has our full support. We are very excited to see him back playing. If that's this week, fantastic, if not and it's further down the line, we know he has a huge amount to offer this Test team."

Root also believes beating the Proteas would be his biggest success as captain, due to the illness and injury that has impacted their tour.

Eleven players, including Root, Wood and Archer, have suffered from a virus, while Rory Burns (ankle) and James Anderson (rib) have returned home as has the ill Jack Leach.

"I think it probably would be [my best win], because of the things we've had to manage," said Root. "It would be a very big achievement for this group.

"It's been a tour that has thrown everything at us and I think collectively as a squad, not just the players but the coaching staff, have worked tirelessly to make sure we stayed calm and as much in control as we can.

"It's been really pleasing in many ways because we're a very young side at the start of something and we've seen some very promising performances. Hopefully that can continue throughout this week as well."

South Africa will be without their premier paceman Kagiso Rabada, with the 24-year-old picking up a one-match ban after accruing a fourth demerit point inside 24 months for his celebration after dismissing Root in England's sole innings in Port Elizabeth.

The Proteas have confirmed that Temba Bavuma - who scored a career-best 180 in South African domestic cricket last week - will play his first game of the series, replacing fellow batsman Zubayr Hamza, who is averaging just 13 in the series, with a top-score of 39.

Rassie van der Dussen will take Hamza's spot at No 3 with Bavuma slotting in at No 5, underneath captain Faf du Plessis.

The Test will also be seamer Vernon Philander's 64th and last, with the 34-year-old - who has taken 222 wickets at an average of 22.29 - to retire from Test cricket and take up a Kolpak deal at Somerset.

"Vern is that good that he will take some time to replace, but I know there's a lot of talent in this pool of South African cricket that someone will come through," said Du Plessis.

"He is a banker. I know I am going to get control out of him, I know Vern gives me that. In the later years it's been about managing his workload.

"He didn't bowl as much in the previous game as a bowler like him can bowl but that was foresight, understanding that we will need him at Wanderers.

"If necessary he can push himself a little bit more here, which he will because it's his last."

