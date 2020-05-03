Cricket and the Rainbow Nation: Textgate and how Graeme Smith took South Africa to the top

Cricket and the Rainbow Nation charted the Proteas' highs, including how they ascended to the top of the Test rankings under Graeme Smith.

But the low points are also examined, notably South Africa's international sporting exile for over 20 years during the apartheid era.

Captain Graeme Smith and coach Gary Kirsten celebrate propelling South Africa to the top of the Test rankings

EPISODE 3 - Rise to the Top

In 2003, in the wake of South Africa's soggy exit from that year's World Cup, the country's cricket selectors appeared to have taken a huge gamble by appointing 22-year-old Smith as captain.

However, 12 years and 108 Test matches later, Smith would retire as arguably cricket's greatest leader having taken his country to the top of the world Test rankings twice.

Rise to the Top looks at what what made Smith such a successful captain, his relationship with head coaches Mickey Arthur and Gary Kirsten, and the skipper's unorthodox batting technique.

The Kevin Pietersen Textgate scandal dominated the 2012 series between England and South Africa

We also examine the inside story of South Africa's tour of England in 2012 which saw them move top of the rankings as the hosts fell apart in the wake of the Textgate scandal - something Sir Andrew Strauss says proved "manna from heaven" for the Proteas as they won the series 2-0.