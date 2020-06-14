Mark Ramprakash thinks there are many BAME coaching candidates who deserve a chance

0:57 Former England batsman Mark Ramprakash thinks the diverse crowd which has been marching together for Black Lives Matter bodes well for the future and feels cricket can play its part in creating a fairer society Former England batsman Mark Ramprakash thinks the diverse crowd which has been marching together for Black Lives Matter bodes well for the future and feels cricket can play its part in creating a fairer society

Former England player and coach Mark Ramprakash thinks "it is legitimate" to ask why there are not more BAME coaches working in the county game.

The worldwide Black Lives Matter movement, sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody in the USA, has led to questions being asked about BAME representation in sporting positions of power.

Ramprakash, who played 52 Tests for England and subsequently had a spell as batting coach, says cricket cannot turn a blind eye to the issue any longer.

Former England batsman Vikram Solanki has been named as Surrey's next head coach

"I was lucky enough to have a 25-year playing career and now I have been coaching for seven years," he said. "I think in all that time, I can only think of two non-white county coaches in (current West Indies coach) Phil Simmons and Dav Whatmore - I might have left someone out but that's an awfully long time.

"So I think it is legitimate to ask why is that the case and I would love to see more opportunities given to people from the BAME communities. When you think about cricket, you think about England, Australia, South Africa but you also think about India, West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka.

"There's an awful lot of players playing at the highest level, why aren't we seeing more coaches, head coaches, directors of cricket? It's not because the talent is not there.

"I wouldn't advocate someone get that position based purely on their race or the colour of their skin. But I think there are many candidates out there who would be dedicated and who would have a hard-work ethic and a good knowledge of the game and therefore deserve an opportunity."

Ramprakash pointed out that the root of the problem may lie in the fact that cricket, in common with many other sports, suffers from a lack of BAME people in administrative roles at the upper echelon of the sport.

He said: "Within cricket, football, athletics you can think of so many great players (from the BAME community) but so few in positions of authority.

"You would have to say that would affect the opportunities of further BAME community people coming through."

Former England batsman Owais Shah has also questioned the lack of BAME coaches in English cricket.

Former England batsman Owais Shah has also questioned the lack of BAME coaches in English cricket.

"There is only eight people of colour in the professional cricket system we have in England," Shah told Sky Sports News on Monday.

"That's phenomenal. Considering I live in London, such a diverse city, everyone I know plays cricket. Especially those of Asian decent and Caribbean decent.

"We have to look at the bigger picture here - why has that happened?

"No one is saying that people should be given a job based on their skin colour, but there should be a system in place where everyone is encouraged to be a part of it.

"It's phenomenal that only such a minute number [of BAME coaches] are in play. That just makes you wonder, 'why is that?'"