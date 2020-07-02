Sam Curran: England all-rounder awaiting coronavirus test results after sickness

Sam Curran has already played 17 Tests for England

England all-rounder Sam Curran is awaiting the results of a coronavirus test, after sickness forced him out of an intra-squad warm-up match ahead of the Test series against the West Indies.

Curran batted on the first evening of the match at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday, making 15 not out, but experienced sickness and diarrhoea during the night.

In line with medical protocols he has remained in his room at the on-site hotel and played no part in Thursday's play, as his team-mates continued their preparations for the first Test on July 8.

The 22-year-old has been ruled out of the remainder of the match, and is being monitored by the team doctor as he awaits the results of a COVID-19 test, administered on Thursday.

An England and Wales Cricket Board statement on Thursday afternoon read: "Sam Curran has had sickness and diarrhoea overnight.

"He is feeling better this afternoon, and has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl.

"He will play no further part in the practice match.

"He has been monitored by the team doctor throughout and was tested for Covid-19 earlier today."

A 30-strong training group has been living, training and sleeping at Hampshire's ground since linking up on June 23, with all players and staff receiving twice-weekly Covid-19 tests ahead of the first Test against the West Indies on Wednesday.

All other day staff involved have also been subject to regular testing and last week the ECB announced a clean bill of 702 negative tests.

The Test series will be named #raisethebat in tribute to those on the frontline who have helped during the coronavirus pandemic, with England to wear the names of key workers on their training tops ahead of day one of the first Test in Southampton.

