The Cricket Show: Nasser Hussain, David Lloyd, Michael Atherton and Rob Key to review 2020

We have a real Christmas Eve treat for you as Bumble, Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and Rob Key review the cricketing year on the final Cricket Show of 2020.

It has been a tough 12 months for many amid the coronavirus pandemic but the on-field action has gone some way to lifting the spirits.

From Stuart Broad taking his 500th Test wicket to James Anderson bagging his 600th and West Indies - the first team to tour amid the pandemic - winning the first Test against England at The Ageas Bowl.

From Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes leading England to a remarkable Test win over Pakistan in Manchester to Zak Crawley's Test double century.

From Dawid Malan becoming the No 1-ranked T20I batsman in the world to a thrilling one-day international series against Australia.

Our boys will look at those stories in depth but will also discuss a moment that transcended the sport - Michael Holding and Ebony Rainford Brent's passionate words about institutionalised racism following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota in May.

Plus, the team will look back to the start of the year, before coronavirus took hold, when Ben Stokes produced another Superman display to lead England to victory in the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

Ben Stokes propelled England to victory over South Africa in Cape Town in January

Our pundits will also reflect on over 80,000 fans - and American songstress Katy Perry - attending the Women's T20 World Cup final at the MCG on a game-changing day for women's cricket.

Keysy and co will also look at some of the light-hearted moments of the year as well as the vodcasts and podcasts they were involved in during lockdown, and then ahead to cricket in 2021, including England's two-Test series in Sri Lanka in January.

