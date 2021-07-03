India's Mithali Raj becomes leading scorer in women's international cricket, overtakes Charlotte Edwards

0:33 Mithali Raj becomes leading run-scorer in all international women's cricket, topping Charlotte Edwards' tally of 10,273 across all formats Mithali Raj becomes leading run-scorer in all international women's cricket, topping Charlotte Edwards' tally of 10,273 across all formats

India batter Mithali Raj has become the leading run-scorer in all women's international cricket after usurping former England captain Charlotte Edwards.

Raj, 38, struck England all-rounder Nat Sciver for four in Saturday's third and final ODI in Worcester to move past Edwards' tally of 10,273 across the Test, ODI and T20I formats combined in her 317th match.

Raj has scored over 7,200 runs in 217 ODIs, 669 runs in 11 Test matches and 2,364 runs in 89 T20 internationals.

New Zealand's Suzie Bates is third on the list with 7,849 runs across her 247 international appearances.

Raj, India's Test and ODI captain, made her international debut in June 1999, in an ODI against Ireland Women in Milton Keynes.

The right-hander overtook Edwards as the leading run-scorer in women's ODIs during the 2017 World Cup in England and is the only player to score over 6,000 runs in the format.