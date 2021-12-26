The Ashes: England team await results of Covid tests after member of family group tests positive

England are awaiting the results of Covid-19 tests after someone in the team's family group tested positive for the virus.

The ECB released a statement just over an hour before the start of play on day 2 of the third Ashes Test in Melbourne, stating that players and management were remaining at the team hotel while they waited for the results of rapid flow tests.

The England team and management are currently at the team hotel awaiting results of RFT COVID tests following a positive test in the team’s family group.



England are 2-0 down in the series, with Australia currently trailing the visitors by 124 runs as they chase their first innings total of 185.

It was yet another difficult day at the crease for England's batsmen on day one, as they failed to surpass the 200-run mark for a third innings in this Ashes series.