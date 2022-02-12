IPL auction suspended after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses on stage

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Replacement auctioneer Charu Sharma wished Hugh Edmeades well, as the IPL auction resumed following his on-stage collapse. Replacement auctioneer Charu Sharma wished Hugh Edmeades well, as the IPL auction resumed following his on-stage collapse.

The Indian Premier League says auctioneer Hugh Edmeades is in a "stable" condition after his on-stage collapse caused the temporary suspension of Saturday’s 2022 auction.

Edmeades, who was conducting the IPL auction for a fourth successive season, was overseeing the bidding on the third set of players when he suddenly collapsed from his position at the podium.

The IPL confirmed Edmeades' collapse was caused by low blood pressure, but with the situation initially unclear, members of staff from the teams in attendance watched on in shock as the Brit was tended to by medical staff in Bengalaru.

Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon.



"The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the auction proceedings today."

The auction resumed after a break of little more than an hour, with Sharma wishing Edmeades well upon the resumption.

"Our hearts and our wishes do go out to Hugh Edmeades, who was taken a little unwell," Sharma said.

"From all accounts he is getting much better, he's stable and that's good news."

Jason Roy was the only England player to have been selected before the auction was suspended, with the opening batter taken by the Gujarat Titans.

Among the other English players hoping to be selected are short-format captain Eoin Morgan, batter Jonny Bairstow and spinner Adil Rashid.