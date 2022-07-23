Scottish cricket found to be 'institutionally racist' by independent review due to be published on Monday

A "devastating" review of Scottish cricket has found it to be institutionally racist, Sky Sports News understands.

The findings of an independent investigation are due to be published on Monday and it is expected to support allegations of significant and widespread racism within the Scottish game.

Investigators have made multiple referrals to a number of organisations, including Police Scotland, for alleged racist behaviour.

The lawyer representing two high-profile complainants says if the findings are confirmed, they amount to a "devastating indictment of the racism that exists in Cricket Scotland (the game's governing body)".

The review was conducted following allegations made by Scotland's all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq during an interview with Sky Sports News, that Cricket Scotland was "institutionally racist".

During that interview last November, he and former team-mate Qasim Sheikh spoke of abuse that both had suffered throughout their careers. Both men said they were treated differently from team-mates because of the colour of their skin.

The following month, SportScotland appointed Plan4Sport - an organisation that specialises in issues around equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) - to conduct a review. It has since taken contributions from several hundred people.

Majid Haq made the allegations in an interview with Sky Sports News in November

Sky Sports News understands that, in their findings, the investigators support the claims of institutional racism within Scottish cricket. One source said: "The fundamental claim at the start of this was about institutional racism at the heart of cricket. This review concludes that it's very much the case."

Aamer Anwar, who represents the two cricketers, spoke to Sky ahead of the report's publication and said: "Cricket Scotland is dysfunctional and institutionally racist - if that is confirmed by this review, it will be devastating for Cricket Scotland. There are those within the organisation who should be ashamed of their treatment of Majid and Qasim and so many other cricketers who gave their lives to cricket but saw their careers taken away from them.

Qasim Sheikh last represented Scotland in 2010

"In any other walk of life, the individuals responsible would find themselves out of a job, in a jail cell, or banished from public life. Yet, when it comes to cricket, they are rewarded with promotions and status.

"Racism exists in Cricket Scotland and my clients know that has been the case for many years, through generations of cricketers."

A spokesperson for Cricket Scotland said: "Cricket should be a welcoming place for everyone and not somewhere that racism or any form of discrimination takes place. The Cricket Scotland Board is truly sorry to everyone who has experienced racism in cricket in Scotland.

"We would like to sincerely thank everyone who has been involved in contributing to the review, however the Board is not in a position to comment on the independent review's report as we will not see it until it is published publicly on Monday." ​

Earlier this year, it admitted racism existed in the game in a statement, saying: "We fully acknowledge there is racism within the game and are truly sorry that anyone has suffered racism or any form of discrimination.

"Cricket Scotland will embrace the recommendations from the independent report and ensure that cricket within Scotland becomes more inclusive, welcoming and open to all."

Events in Scotland follow a racism scandal in English cricket. Last year, several top officials resigned from Yorkshire County Cricket Club following allegations by former captain Azeem Rafiq. He complained of institutional racism at the club and said abuse regarding his Pakistani heritage had left him close to taking his own life.