Adelaide Strikers reach Women's Big Bash final after beating Brisbane Heat in thriller

The Adelaide Strikers are into the final of the Women's Big Bash League, after edging a thrilling match over Brisbane Heat.

Chasing 154, Bridget Patterson hit an unbeaten 45 from 26 balls as the Strikers won by six wickets.

The Strikers needed 23 from the final two overs, and Patterson hit a four and an enormous six, cutting the deficit down to just nine runs from the last over.

Patterson hit a further two boundaries in Amelia Kerr's final over to set up a clash with the Sydney Sixers on Saturday at the North Sydney Oval.

Earlier, Laura Wolvaardt (47 off 45) and Deandra Dottin (39 off 21) laid a good foundation for Patterson's late heroics.

Kerr's 43 anchored the Heat's innings, while Laura Harris (33 off 14) scored late runs to help them set a competitive total, despite Megan Schutt taking three wickets for 26 runs.

Image: Georgia Redmayne limped off injured midway through the second innings

Charlie Knott got the Heat off to a great start, taking the wicket of Katie Mack for just two runs in the second over, before a clever leg-break from Kerr deceived Tahlia McGrath to have the Striker's captain stumped for seven, leaving Adelaide 2-27 in the six over.

The Heat were left to rue a series of missed opportunities in the field. Wolvaardt was dropped twice by Courtney Sippel on 17 and 21 and was handed another lifeline when Georgia Redmayne missed a stumping.

Dottin took 11 balls to settle before hitting a four and six off consecutive Sippel deliveries and two maximums before she was caught off the bowling of Jess Jonassen.

In taking the catch, Redmayne, who has recently returned from a hamstring injury, seemed to hurt a lower left leg. She had to be helped from the ground, with teenager Ellie Johnstone taking the gloves.

Image: The Strikers will play the Sydney Sixers on Saturday

Wovaardt was out just three runs short of a half-century to give the Heat a glimmer of hope but Patterson's late surge was enough to send the Strikers into a second consecutive final.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Heat lost both openers Danni Wyatt (5) and Georgia Redmayne (7) in the first three overs and were 88-4 after 14 overs.

Amelia Kerr settled the innings with a measured knock, before a late cameo from Harris but it wasn't enough to reach the final.

