Freddie Flintoff: Former England cricketer taken to hospital after accident while filming Top Gear

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff was taken to hospital on Tuesday after an accident while working on Top Gear, the BBC show he has presented since 2019; Flintoff's son Corey told the Daily Mail his father is "lucky to be alive"

Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff's son says his father is "lucky to be alive" having been taken to hospital after he was injured in an accident while filming for Top Gear.

The 45-year-old former England cricketer turned TV presenter was involved in the accident on Tuesday morning while at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

His son Corey told the Daily Mail on Wednesday: "I'm not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive. It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he's going to be OK."

The BBC reported Flintoff's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and it is understood the accident did not happen at high speed.

"Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this (Tuesday) morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately," a BBC spokesperson said.

"He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."

Speaking to Sky Sports News from Karachi ahead of England's third Test against Pakistan, Nasser Hussain said the England team are "a little bit concerned".

"We have been following it out here and trying to get in touch with Freddie's agent and people around Freddie. We woke up to the news this morning. The England team are in their team room, and they're a little bit concerned," Hussain, who played alongside Flintoff, said.

"We know probably as much as you and fingers crossed that Freddie is ok. He is a larger than life character. Hopefully good news will follow."

Image: Flintoff enjoyed a hugely successful international cricket career

Flintoff enjoyed a hugely successful international cricket career, most memorably helping England to their first Ashes victory in 18 years in 2005, before helping his side regain the urn four years later.

He retired from Test cricket at the end of the 2009 Ashes series, and from other forms of the game in 2010, then had one professional boxing fight in November 2012 in Manchester, where he beat American Richard Dawson on a points decision.

The father-of-four has presented Top Gear since 2019 and said at the time: "It's not often you have the chance to do both of your dream jobs, but I'm now lucky enough to say I will have.

"I've always been passionate about cars and I'm so excited to be joining the Top Gear team."

Image: Flintoff has been part of the Top Gear team with Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness since 2019

The accident is not the first faced by Flintoff since he began working on the show.

In February 2019, the presenter was involved in a minor incident when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

In September of the same year, he crashed again while driving a three-wheel vehicle at a reported speed of 124mph during filming for Top Gear at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire, but walked away from the incident unharmed.