England cricket 2023 fixtures and schedule: Ashes and World Cups make up huge year for men's and women's sides

England's 2023 cricket fixtures will see the men and women take on World Cups and the Ashes; the men will also face South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Ireland; the women face Sri Lanka in September; Stay up to date with cricket on Sky Sports throughout the year.
Thursday 22 December 2022 14:09, UK
It is set to be a huge year of English cricket for the men's and women's game in 2023, featuring World Cups and the Ashes. See the dates and fixtures for the year ahead.
After a year that included the rise of 'Bazball', a men's T20 World Cup victory, a women's World Cup final and a 3-0 men's Test whitewash in Pakistan, English cricket in 2023 has a lot to live up to.
England will play South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland and more in Test, T20 and One Day International matches during 2023.
Friday January 27 - First ODI, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (11am)
Sunday January 29 - Second ODI, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (8am)
Wednesday February 1 - Third ODI, The Oval, Kimberley, (11am)
Thursday February 16 - Monday February 20 - Bay Oval, Tauranga
Thursday February 23 - Monday February 27 - Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington
ODIs and T20s scheduled for March - dates yet to be announced.
Thursday June 1 - Monday June 5 - Lord's, London
Friday June 16 - Tuesday June 20 - Edgbaston, Birmingham
Wednesday June 28 - Sunday July 2 - Lord's, London
Thursday July 6 - Monday July 10 - Headingley, Leeds
Wednesday July 19 - Sunday July 23 - Old Trafford, Manchester
Thursday July 27 - Monday July 31 - The Oval, London
Wednesday August 30 - Riverside, Chester-le-Street (6pm)
Friday September 1 - Old Trafford, Manchester (6pm)
Sunday September 3 - Edgbaston, Birmingham (2:30pm)
Thursday September 5 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (6pm)
Friday September 8 - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (12:30pm)
Sunday September 10 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (11am)
Wednesday September 13 - The Oval, London (12:30pm)
Friday September 15 - Lord's, London (12:30pm)
Wednesday September 20 - Headingley, Leeds (12:30pm)
Saturday September 23 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (11am)
Tuesday September 26 - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (12:30pm)
The Cricket World Cup in India will take place in October and November - dates yet to be announced.
England vs West Indies: Saturday February 11 - Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl (1pm)
England vs Ireland: Monday February 13 - Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl (1pm)
England vs India: Saturday February 18 - St George's Park, Gqeberha (1pm)
England vs Pakistan: Thursday February 21 - Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town (1pm)
Possible semi-final: Thursday February 23 - Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town (1pm)
Possible semi-final: Friday February 24 - Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town (1pm)
Possible final: Sunday February 26 - Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town (1pm)
Thursday June 22 - Monday June 26 - Test match, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (11am)
Saturday July 1 - First T20I match, Edgbaston, Birmingham (6.35pm)
Saturday July 5 - Second T20I match, The Oval, London (6.35pm)
Saturday July 8 - Third T20I match, Lord's, London (6.35pm)
Wednesday July 12 - First ODI match, Unique Stadium, Bristol (1pm)
Sunday July 16 - Second ODI, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (11am)
Tuesday July 18 - Third ODI, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (1pm)
Saturday September 2 - County Ground, Chelmsford (2:30pm)
Wednesday September 6 - County Ground, Derby (6pm)
Saturday September 9 - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (3:30pm)
Thursday September 14 - First ODI Match, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (12:30pm)
Sunday September 17 - County Ground, Hove (11:00am)
Tuesday September 19 - The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (12:30pm)
*Correct as of December 22 2022