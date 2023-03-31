Outcomes from the Cricket Discipline Commission hearing into allegations of racism at Yorkshire are expected on Friday, but any sanctions will not be decided until a later date

Yorkshire racism hearing: Michael Vaughan says ECB charge against him has been dismissed

Michael Vaughan's charge against him was concerning an allegation he used racist or discriminatory language during his time at Yorkshire

Michael Vaughan says the ECB's charge against him has been dismissed following accusations of racism against the former England and Yorkshire captain.

A charge was brought forward against Yorkshire and seven ex-players following on from allegations made by former bowler Azeem Rafiq.

The outcome from the Cricket Discipline Commission hearing is expected to be published on the ECB website at 10.30am on Friday.

More to follow....