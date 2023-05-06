King's coronation: Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Sir Alastair Cook among sporting figures paying tribute to Charles III

Premier League clubs marked the coronation of King Charles III by playing the national anthem before the start of Saturday's 3pm games, while Chelsea's forward Sam Kerr led the Australian delegation in the formal procession.

Premier League leaders Manchester City hosted Leeds at the Etihad Stadium, where the national anthem was played before kick-off as the players stood around the centre circle while the big screen showed a symbol to mark the coronation.

Ahead of the games at Bournemouth and Tottenham, fans had been given the opportunity to watch the ceremony, as were spectators at the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire, where events had been paused during the ceremony.

Image: Tottenham fans gave a rousing rendition of the national anthem - 'God Save the King' - just before kick-off

However, the anthem was drowned out at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's home game against Brentford.

County cricket paid tribute to the King on the morning of his coronation, while Kerr was chosen to bear her country's flag as part of the Commonwealth, fronting an Australian contingent which included Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as they made their way into Westminster Abbey.

Meanwhile, Sir Alastair Cook - who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 - was among those cricketers who stood to observe the national anthem ahead of day three of the current round of LV= County Championship.

Cook joined his Essex team-mates and opponents from Surrey, including England players Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes and Will Jacks, as they lined the boundary edge at Chelmsford as God Save the King played out to those in attendance.

Similar scenes played out at Headingley, Derby and Trent Bridge, though a handful of other fixtures were unable to start on time due to rain. Two matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, at Old Trafford and Chester-le-Street were marked in similar fashion.

James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jonny Bairstow were among the best known faces to take part in proceedings.

Charles, previously the Prince of Wales, has been a patron of Glamorgan since 1986 and they posted a picture of him holding a bat during a visit to Sophia Gardens.

Chief executive Hugh Morris said: "As our Patron, King Charles III has a long-standing association with Glamorgan County Cricket Club and we would like to wish His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort well as we celebrate the Coronation on Saturday, 6th May."