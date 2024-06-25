Ryana MacDonald-Gay earns debut England call-up for New Zealand ODI series

Ryana MacDonald-Gay has been handed a maiden England call up as a late addition to their squad for the three-match one-day international series against New Zealand.

The 20-year-old seamer has previously represented England A, taking six wickets across two 50-over matches on their tour of New Zealand in March.

England ODI squad to face New Zealand Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt

MacDonald-Gay impressed for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred last summer when taking eight wickets, including a haul of 4-16 in a win over Manchester Originals.

She also finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in this year's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, claiming 11 wickets in four games for South East Stars at an average of 11.75 apiece.

England Women

New Zealand Women Wednesday 26th June 12:30pm

Cross to miss New Zealand series opener

Heather Knight's side face New Zealand in the first ODI of their series in Durham on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm (first ball, 1.30pm) - for which Kate Cross is out with an abdominal injury, prompting MacDonald-Gay's late call up.

"We're hoping she [Cross] can recover in the next few days and be available for that second and third game," Knight said.

Image: Kate Cross will miss the opening ODI against New Zealand due to an abdominal injury

"She's that leader of the attack. We've got quite a young seam bowling group so Kate's the kind of old stalwart of that and you know what you're going to get with Kate.

"A bit of a blow, but calling up Ryana is to give us a little bit more cover. She's a brilliant young player, she really impressed in the England A trip to New Zealand and she's been a standout bowler domestically in 50-over cricket.

"She's a really bright prospect, really accurate, really good skills and is an exciting young cricketer."

Knight: England yet to hit top ODI form

Knight added that she feels her England side are still yet to find their very best form in ODI cricket as they prepare for their upcoming series against New Zealand.

England enjoyed T20 and ODI wins over the White Ferns in New Zealand earlier this year and followed up with victories in both formats against Pakistan on home soil.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of England's victory over Pakistan in the third ODI at Chelmsford

But despite that, Knight said: "We're still finding our best cricket in the ODI format, I think.

"We're really playing some brilliant cricket in T20, but ODI there's a few areas we can do a little bit better.

"T20 is a bit more of a focus with the World Cup coming up, but there's a hell of a lot of big ODI games in the next couple of years, so it's about making sure we're training really well and getting real clarity on how we want to play the game and put in some good individual performances."

England vs New Zealand ODI series dates

1st ODI - Wednesday, June 26 (Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street) - 1pm start

2nd ODI - Sunday June 30 (New Road Worcester) - 11am start

3rd ODI - Wednesday July 3 (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol) - 1pm start

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf and so much more.