Earthquake in Bangladesh interrupts Ireland's second Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium

An earthquake in Bangladesh's capital city Dhaka briefly interrupted the third morning of Ireland's second Test.

Reportedly measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, the earthquake, with its epicentre around 25 miles east of the Bangladesh capital, shook the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

The Ireland team were batting at the time and play was halted for a few minutes when the earthquake struck.

When the action resumed, Ireland went on to make 265 all out, falling just short of the 277-run follow-on target despite Lorcan Tucker's battling 71 not out on a turning pitch.

Bangladesh neglected to make Ireland bat again and fifties from openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy (60) and Shadman Islam (69no) helped the hosts close on 156 for one and an already imposing lead of 367 as they look to seal a 2-0 series win.

Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan said: "I've been involved in a couple of earthquakes from my time living in New Zealand.

"It's never a nice feeling and you're trying to understand what is happening in the moment around you, but also the bigger impacts about where the earthquake struck.

"Everything stood still for a couple of minutes and we got back to business, but we're thinking of everyone and hoping there wasn't too much damage done."