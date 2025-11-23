The Ashes: Australia coach playing waiting game on Pat Cummins for second Test vs England - and will Travis Head open again?

Australia captain Pat Cummins has rated himself "half a chance" to return in the second Ashes Test at Brisbane from December 4 as he continues to recover from a back issue, with coach Andrew McDonald playing a waiting game.

Seam bowler Cummins, 32, missed the first Test against England in Perth, which the hosts won by eight wickets inside two days, and has not played since July.

Speaking to Fox Sports TV on Saturday, he said: "It's feeling good.

Image: Cummins was in Perth to see Australia's two-day win over England

"I had a couple of good sessions in Perth this week, so having a big day where I'd bowl around 10 overs then a couple of quieter days and then going again.

"It's on track and pulling up pretty well. [I'm] half a chance for the next game. I'm pretty hopeful and it's probably better than it was a few weeks ago."

McDonald said on Monday: "Would there have been extra sort of pressures in terms of going 1-0 down? Potentially.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Stuart Broad was left stunned as Mitchell Starc took Joe Root's wicket during England’s day-two batting collapse. Pictures (@7Cricket)

"Once we see him there (in training) again, we'll be able to then join the dots as to what that potentially looks like.

"It will be a genuine discussion leading into this Test match and that may be one that eventuates late for us.

"A little bit to work through but it's nearing completion. It's really, really positive."

Hazlewood to miss second Ashes Test?

Ashes holders Australia may not feel the need to risk Cummins for the day-night second Test after storming into a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The third Test in Adelaide takes place from December 17-21.

Australia have won 13 of their 14 day-night Tests, including all three against England, with Mitchell Starc taking a leading 81 wickets with the pink ball.

Image: Australia's Mitchell Starc has taken more wickets in pink-ball Tests than any other bowler

Starc, who claimed a 10-wicket match haul in the Ashes opener in Perth, is unlikely to be joined in the Australia XI in Brisbane by fellow seamer Josh Hazlewood, with Code Sports reporting that the 34-year-old is still not over his hamstring problem.

Hazlewood missed the Perth Test after picking up his injury playing in the Sheffield Shield for state side New South Wales.

"He's working through first week of his rehab," said McDonald. "Once he gets further down the track, then we'll be in a position to communicate. He'll be available at some point in the series."

Will 'Travball' Head open for Australia again in Brisbane?

Veteran Australia batter Usman Khawaja may also be a doubt for Brisbane after battling back spasms at Optus Stadium, with the 38-year-old unable to open in both innings after spending time off the field during England's batting efforts.

Image: Australia's Usman Khawaja suffered from back spasms in the Perth Test

Khawaja was out for two in Australia's first dig and did not bat in the second as makeshift opener Travis Head smashed 123 from 83 balls to stun the tourists.

McDonald suggested Head might reprise the opening role in future matches, adding: "I think it gave us a little bit of a lens potentially to the future in terms of adjusting batting orders in second innings.

"You do it in one-day cricket, you front-end some of your innings if you know the back end is going to be difficult to chase down the runs.

"It's a conversation that we have had. We've had a conversation around Travis opening the batting for a long period of time, and Trav has been on the record this week around that also."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports pundit Nasser Hussain looks at how England were Bazballed by Travis Head in Perth and how they will now be 'hammered' by the media

Head's innings was dubbed 'Travball' by the media as he played with the aggression England's Bazballers look for.

Former Australia opener David Warner told The Age about Head perhaps opening permanently: "I definitely do think he can do it. We've seen first-hand what he can do. Is he going to be consistent? I think he can be.

"It's the match-winning performances that are the ones you've got to look at. Then it's upon the selectors to have the confidence to stick with him and do that."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland