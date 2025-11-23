The Ashes: England head coach Brendon McCullum facing biggest challenge after two-day thrashing by Australia, says Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad says 'psychologist' Brendon McCullum faces his biggest challenge yet as England head coach as he tries to rally his side following their capitulation in the first Ashes Test at Perth.

England crumbled with the bat in both innings at Optus Stadium before Travis Head's 69-ball century - the second-fastest in Ashes cricket - powered Australia to a remarkable victory inside two days.

McCullum's tourists now have a lengthy break between now and the second Test - a day-nighter in Brisbane from December 4 - with former England seamer Broad telling the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast how they may attempt to process the loss and move on.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Stuart Broad was left stunned as Mitchell Starc took Joe Root's wicket during England’s day-two batting collapse in Perth. (Pictures @7Cricket)

Broad said of McCullum: "When I look at him I don't necessarily say 'cricket coach', I think more of a psychologist, a manager of the minds.

"This is now his biggest challenge as England coach without a doubt. You come to Australia full of hope, get ahead of the game and throw the game away.

"What he tends to do is sit you all in a big circle and go around the group, getting opinions from everyone.

Image: Captain Ben Stokes and head coach McCullum have a big job on after England's eight-wicket hammering at Optus Stadium

"I am absolutely certain he will mention how England got themselves in a wining position and he will have evaluated the collapse in the second innings as 'we know we have to do better'.

"He will be aware he has a lot of work to do on the psychology of the guys. A lot of work to do with Zak Crawley, who must be devastated."

'England outsmarted and weren't committed enough with shots'

Crawley bagged the first pair for an England opener since Michael Atherton in Johannesburg in 1999, out driving Mitchell Starc in the first over of both innings - Starc taking a superb caught and bowled second time around leaping one-handed to his left.

Image: England's Zak Crawley was twice out for nought in the Perth Test

However, much of the frustration was on Ollie Pope, Harry Brook and Joe Root dismissed driving on the up in England's second knock as the away side lost three wickets for no runs in six balls as part of wider collapses of 4-11 and 6-39 to be rolled for 164.

Broad added: "There is no way England will hide that and say, 'that's the way we play'. That is not the way they play, they were soft dismissals.

"Brook and Pope didn't get out to outrageously aggressive shots. Brook's was wafty. So they may feel they weren't committed enough, Root the same.

"If the guys left those balls alone for half an hour, that is still committed, so I think McCullum will be disappointed those conversations didn't happen quickly.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports pundit Hussain looks at how England were Bazballed by Travis Head in Perth and how they will now be 'hammered' by the media

"Australia tactically outsmarted them. The percentages playing like that were not in England's favour and you have to credit Australia for going to it.

"It's obvious that they are now going to go fuller and wide to the middle order and then bowl short. England need to find a way to cope with that."

England 'poor' with the ball as Head ran riot

England's five-man pace attack of Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and captain Ben Stokes had rattled Australia on day one but were down on speed and accuracy the following day as Head's onslaught, which featured 16 fours and four sixes, left them, to use Stokes' word, "shell-shocked".

Broad said of the second-innings bowling: "Did England try too hard? Were the bowlers thinking they have to get 10 wickets so they have to bowl magic deliveries?

Image: Broad says Mark Wood (pictured) was too 'desperate' while bowling in Australia's second innings

"I thought Mark Wood, particularly, was overstriding and that is just the desperation to get to the crease.

"When the pressure is on you almost have to try and relax a bit more, be more patent but they were shocked to see Head at the top. They shouldn't have been jaded but nerves and emotion drain you in the first Ashes Test.

"I don't think Stokes bowled himself early enough, while when someone is going like Head was is there a chance to slow things down, give him the one, and then when Marnus Labuschagne gets on strike you bowl five dots and then give him the one?

"Then Head doesn't face many balls in 40 minutes, doesn't find the boundary and might make a mistake. But every time Labuschagne got on strike we bowled a leg-stump half-volley that he clipped to square leg and he is off strike.

"It was a poor bowling performance, within an unbelievable batting display from Head."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Michael Atherton and Hussain discuss how England can recover from the shocking two-day defeat to Australia

Australia pounce after England 'open the door'

On the harrowing defeat, Broad added: "Australia were superb but England opened the door. When you talk about not just playing against the Australia cricket team but playing against Australia it's that moment where that comes in.

"The crowd erupted, everyone was celebrating with their mates. When Jamie Smith came out to bat, you thought, 'you've never been in a situation like this before'.

"It was England's best opportunity for a long time coming to Australia, with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood missing [the first Test] through injury and a lot of confusion around what was happening at the top of the Australia order.

"The game was won by two outstanding individual performances, from Travis Head and Mitchell Starc, with a bit of magic dust thrown in from Scott Boland in one spell.

"You wouldn't say it was an outstanding team performance from Australia."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nasser and Athers were heckled by fans as their recorded their Ashes review podcast on Saturday!

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland