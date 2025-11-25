Vitality Blast fixtures 2026: Men's competition matches, dates, groups, and day-by-day schedule, including Finals Day

Check out the fixtures for the Vitality Blast men's competition in 2026, which starts on Friday May 22 and concludes with Finals Day at Edgbaston on July 18.

The new-look format will start with 16 double headers across the opening Bank Holiday Weekend of the men's and women's competitions, with Surrey beginning their title defence at home to last year's finalists Hampshire Hawks on the Friday night.

The teams have been split into three groups of six and each county will play 12 matches, six at home and six away. Counties will play the other five counties in their group home and away, then two matches - on home and one away - against two different sides from outside their group.

Somerset lift the Vitality Blast trophy after a thrilling win over Hampshire

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, in addition to two best third-placed teams, with all quarter-finals taking place on Wednesday July 15 ahead of Men's Finals Day being held at Edgbaston on Saturday July 18.

Vitality Blast Men's Competition

Group A: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire.

Group B: Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire Steelbacks, Somerset, Warwickshire Bears, Worcestershire Rapids.

Group C: Essex, Kent Spitfires, Hampshire Hawks, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.

David Lloyd had the Hollies Stand rocking with a sing-along to 'Mr Brightside' and 'Sweet Caroline'! during Finals Day

Vitality Blast Men's competition: Full 2026 schedule

*denotes double header with women's game

Friday May 22

*Essex vs Sussex Sharks (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

*Surrey vs Lancashire Lightning (Kia Oval)

*Middlesex vs Kent Spitfires (Lord's)

*Derbyshire Falcons vs Durham (The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby)

*Somerset vs Hampshire Hawks (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Glamorgan (The Country Ground, Northampton)

*Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Bears (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

*Notts Outlaws vs Yorkshire (Trent Bridge)

*Leicestershire Foxes vs Worcestershire Rapids (Uptonsteel Grace Road)

Saturday May 23

*Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire (Sophia Gardens)

Sunday May 24

*Durham vs Leicestershire Foxes (Banks Homes Riverside)

*Warwickshire Bears vs Somerset (Edgbaston)

*Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Falcons (Headingley)

*Middlesex vs Surrey (Lord's)

*Worcestershire Rapids vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Monday May 25

*Lancashire Lightning vs Notts Outlaws (Emirates Old Trafford)

*Kent Spitfires vs Sussex Sharks (St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury)

Tuesday May 26

*Hampshire Hawks vs Essex (Utilita Bowl)

Wednesday May 27

Leicestershire Foxes vs Derbyshire Falcons (Uptonsteel Grace Road)

Friday May 29

*Durham vs Yorkshire (Banks Homes Riverside)

*Lancashire Lightnings vs Leicestershire Foxes (Emirates Old Trafford)

Glamorgan vs Somerset (Sophia Gardens)

Derbyshire Falcons vs Notts Outlaws (The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby)

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Gloucestershire (The Country Ground, Northampton)

Kent Spitfires vs Essex (St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury)

*Hampshire Hawks vs Surrey (Utilita Bowl)

Worcestershire Rapids vs Warwickshire Bears (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Saturday May 30

Sussex Sharks vs Middlesex (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Sunday May 31

*Essex vs Derbyshire Falcons (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford))

Warwickshire Bears vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Edgbaston)

Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire (Headingley)

*Surrey vs Kent Spitfires (Kia Oval)

Middlesex vs Hampshire Hawks (Merchant Taylors' School)

*Notts Outlaws vs Durham (Trent Bridge)

Tuesday June 2

Hampshire Hawks vs Sussex Sharks (Utilita Bowl)

Wednesday June 3

Surrey vs Middlesex (Kia Oval)

Thursday June 4

Somerset vs Glamorgan (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Friday June 5

*Yorkshire vs Lancashire Lightning (Headingley)

*Surrey vs Hampshire Hawks (Kia Oval)

*Sussex Sharks vs Leicestershire Foxes (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)

*Gloucestershire vs Somerset (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

*Notts Outlaws vs Warwickshire Bears (Trent Bridge)

Worcestershire Rapids vs Glamorgan (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Saturday June 6

Durham vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Banks Homes Riverside)

Sunday June 7

Lancashire Lightning vs Glamorgan (Blackpool)

*Middlesex vs Essex (Radlett)

Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)

*Somerset vs Warwickshire Bears (The Cooper Associates Country Ground)

*Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Rapids (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

*Notts Outlaws vs Derbyshire Falcons (Trent Bridge)

*Leicestershire Foxes vs Yorkshire (Upsonsteel Grace Road)

Tuesday June 9

Essex vs Kent Spitfires (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

*Durham vs Lancashire Lightning (Banks Homes Riverside)

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids (The County Ground, Northampton)

Friday June 26

*Warwickshire vs Worcestershire Rapids (Edgbaston)

Glamorgan vs Middlesex (Sophia Gardens)

Sussex Sharks vs Surrey (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)

*Somerset vs Gloucestershire (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Essex (The County Ground Northampton)

Kent Spitfires vs Notts Outlaws (St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury)

Leicestershire Foxes vs Lancashire Lightning (Uptonsteel Grace Road)

*Hampshire Hawks vs Yorkshire (Utilita Bowl)

Sunday June 28

Derbyshire Falcons vs Yorkshire (Chesterfield)

Middlesex vs Durham (Richmond)

*Kent Spitfires vs Hampshire Hawks (St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury)

*Leicestershire Foxes vs Notts Outlaws (Uptonsteel Grace Road)

*Worcestershire Rapids vs Somerset (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Wednesday July 1

Essex vs Surrey (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

*Warwickshire Bears vs Sussex Stars (Edgbaston)

Derbyshire Falcons vs Lancashire Lightning (The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby)

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Friday July 3

*Yorkshire vs Durham (Headingley)

*Glamorgan vs Warwickshire Bears (Sophia Gardens)

*Sussex Sharks vs Essex (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)

*Notts Outlaws vs Lancashire Lightning (Trent Bridge)

Worcestershire Rapids vs Kent Spitfires (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Saturday July 4

Gloucestershire vs Surrey (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Sunday July 5

*Essex vs Middlesex (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

*Durham vs Notts Outlaws (Banks Home Riverside)

*Warwickshire Bears vs Gloucestershire (Edgbaston)

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire Foxes (Headingley)

*Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Rapids (Sophia Gardens)

*Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Somerset (The County Ground, Northampton)

*Hampshire Hawks vs Kent Spitfires (Utilita Bowl

Monday July 6

Lancashire Lightning vs Derbyshire Falcons (Emirates Old Trafford)

Wednesday July 8

*Surrey vs Sussex Sharks (Kia Oval)

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Sophia Gardens)

Derbyshire Falcons vs Somerset (The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby)

Leicestershire Foxes vs Durham (Uptonsteel Grace Road)

*Hampshire Hawks vs Middlesex (Utilita Bowl)

Friday July 10

Essex vs Hampshire Hawks (Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford)

*Durham vs Derbyshire Falcons (Banks Holmes Riverside)

*Warwickshire Bears vs Glamorgan (Edgbaston)

*Lancashire Lightning vs Yorkshire (Emirates Old Trafford)

Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks (Merchant Taylors' School)

Somerset s Northamptonshire Steelbacks (The Cooper Associates County Ground)

Kent Spitfires vs Surrey (St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury)

*Notts Outlaws vs Leicestershire Foxes (Trent Bridge)

Worcestershire Rapids vs Gloucestershire (Visit Worcestershire New Road)

Sunday July 12

*Lancashire Lightning vs Durham (Emirates Old Trafford)

*Yorkshire vs Notts Outlaws (Headingley)

*Surrey vs Essex (Kia Oval)

Sussex Sharks vs Hampshire Hawks (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Derbyshire Falcons vs Leicestershire Foxes (The Central Co-op Country Ground, Derby)

*Somerset vs Worcestershire Rapids (The Cooper Associates Country Ground)

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Warwickshire Bears (The County Ground, Northampton)

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)

Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex (St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury)

Wednesday July 15

Vitality Blast Men's quarter-final one

Vitality Blast Men's quarter-final two

Vitality Blast Men's quarter-final three

Vitality Blast Men's quarter-final four

Saturday July 18

Vitality Blast Men's Finals Day - semi-final one: TBC vs TBC (Edgbaston)

Vitality Blast Men's Finals Day - semi-final two: TBC vs TBC (Edgbaston)

Vitality Blast Men's Finals Day - Final: TBC vs TBC

Watch the Vitality Blast throughout the 2026 season live on Sky Sports, with the men's and women's competitions both live on Sky Sports Cricket. Stream cricket and more with no contract.