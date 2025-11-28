The Ashes: Should England pick Josh Tongue for second Test versus Australia?

You know how it goes.

Your batters get bundled out for 172 inside 33 overs and then 164 inside 35 in the first Ashes Test at Perth, yet talk turns to whether changes will be made to the bowling attack.

There appears to be little appetite from within the England camp to make any alterations to the batting line-up ahead of the second Test in Brisbane - a day-nighter from December 4 - although Jacob Bethell could throw a spanner in the works if he impresses for the Lions in the pink-ball tour match in Canberra this weekend.

So if the visitors do mix things up at The Gabba as they look to level the five-match series against Australia, then it is likely to be among the seamers, with Josh Tongue - also playing for the Lions at Manuka Oval from Saturday - an option to come in.

England's pace unit of Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse and Ben Stokes rattled Australia on day one at Optus Stadium, before their speeds dipped in the second, perhaps due to the tourists' batting slump giving them little rest, as Travis Head smashed Australia to victory.

England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, Sir James Anderson, said on his BBC podcast Tailenders that he expects an unchanged XI in Brisbane but added: "I just wonder whether we lack a nuance, whether that is a spinner or slightly different pacer."

Tongue for Wood a good way to go in Brisbane?

With swing likely to play a big role in the day-night Test, Sky Sports pundit and ex-England captain Nasser Hussain feels Tongue could replace Mark Wood.

Wood, England's fastest bowler, played his first Test since August 2024 in Perth last week, with the fixture also his first competitive game since February after a long spell on the sidelines following knee surgery.

Hussain told Sky Sports: "England may go horses for courses, may need someone to pitch the ball up a little bit more as the pink ball does swing around. I think Tongue for Wood would be a good way to go [in Brisbane].

"They go to Adelaide next [for the third Test from December 17], which has historically been a bit slower, lower and flatter, so they may want the extra pace of Wood then."

Adding on Tongue, who has taken 31 wickets in six Tests at an average of 30 with two five-wicket hauls, Hussain said: "He can spray the ball around when it moves around but he has this knack of taking wickets and getting good players out.

"He is quick enough, bowls the short ball well. He angles away towards the off-side and the ball looks like it is coming in then nips away and gets batters caught in the slips.

"He creates good angles, is a genuine wicket taker and would add to any side."

How England can learn from Tiger Woods

Hussain was frustrated England did not "learn from their mistakes" as batters were caught driving on the up during the two-day defeat in Perth, with a second-innings collapse of 3-0 in six balls amid a wider malaise of 4-11 costing the tourists dear.

It was not the first time England have thrown away a position of dominance in a Test under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, with Hussain saying the side can take guidance from golfing great Tiger Woods.

He said on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast: "This England side like their golf. You see Tiger Woods in a major. When he gets ahead, he is absolutely ruthless.

"He doesn't pick up a driver on every hole. He plots his way around the hole. He doesn't go for every pin at The Masters. He will go middle of the green and two-putt.

"He will have them [his rivals] all coming at him while he plays calm, risk-free golf and wins tournaments. Learn from Tiger Woods."

