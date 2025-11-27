Women's Premier League auction: Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge sold in 2026 auction

Sophie Ecclestone was among four England internationals signed at the 2026 Women's Premier League auction on Thursday.

Left-arm spinner Ecclestone, the No 1 ranked ODI bowler in the world, rejoins UP Warriorz, who she has played for since the inaugral 2023 season of the T20 tournament in India, for approximately £72,00.

The highest price for an England player, though, was reserved for pace bowler Lauren Bell as she signed with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for £76,000.

Image: England seamer Lauren Bell will play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the 2026 WPL

Joining Bell at RCB is WPL debutant, left-arm spinner Linsey Smith, bought for £25,000, while batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who moved from Warriorz to RCB in 2025, will now turn out for Gujarat Giants after going for £42,000 at auction.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will also take part in the 2026 WPL, having been retained by defending champions Mumbai Indians after the 2025 season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt hit a huge six to reach a World Cup century against Sri Lanka!

Alice Capsey and Kate Cross took part in the 2025 tournament but were released by Delhi Capitals and RCB, respectively, and were among the 18 England players unsold at auction.

Among those to miss out were former England captain Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley and Charlie Dean, as well as uncapped, 19-year-old batting talent Davina Perrin, who smashed the fastest-ever hundred in the women's Hundred last year off 42 balls for Northern Superchargers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player What an innings from teenager Davina Perrin, who hit an incredible 42-ball century for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred!

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was sold for the highest amount at the auction, rejoining UP Warriorz for approximately £270,500, while New Zealand's Amelia Kerr claimed the biggest cheque among overseas players at £253,500 when signing back with Mumbai.

Fellow Kiwi, veteran batter Sophie Devine (£170,000) was snapped up by Gujarat for a healthy amount, while former Australia captain Meg Lanning (£161,000) and star opener Phoebe Litchfield (£101,500) will team up for UP Warriorz as two of the bigger-money signings.

Further star names in the form of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), Smriti Mandhana (RCB), Ellyse Perry (RCB), Ashleigh Gardner (Gujarat Giants), Deandra Dottin (UP Warriorz) and Marizanne Kapp (Delhi Capitals) were not included in the auction, having already been retained by their respective teams.

The dates for the 2026 WPL have not yet been announced but the tournament is likely to run from January through to February.