England's Heather Knight named London Spirit's women's general manager in The Hundred, won't play in 2026 edition

England batter Heather Knight will skip The Hundred in a playing capacity in 2026 and instead take up a role as general manager of London Spirit's women's team.

Knight will work closely with Spirit's director of cricket Mo Bobat, with her remit including offering technical support to coaching staff.

The former England captain skippered Spirit to The Hundred title in 2024 but missed the 2025 edition through injury, during which time she had a role as mentor and coach at the Lord's-based side.

Knight will continue to play for England - the next big tournament is the home T20 World Cup next summer - as well as for Somerset in county cricket.

Image: Knight will be Spirit's women's side's general manager in 2026

Knight eager to 'broaden her experiences'

The 34-year-old, who has been affiliated with Spirit since 2021, said: "I am still very much committed to and passionate about playing for England and Somerset, but this is a huge development opportunity.

"It gives me the chance to learn from one of the best minds in the global game, in Mo, and broaden my experiences outside of my playing career.

"I am so excited for everything to come, on and off the field, in 2026."

Image: Knight remains committed to playing for England and Somerset

Bobat added: "Heather's deep understanding of the women's game and of what is required to perform at the highest level make her the ideal person to be our first women's general manager.

"She knows what it takes to win The Hundred and the franchise will benefit from having one of the game's leading current players in such a key role.

"It's also great to be able to support Heather with her long-term ambitions and future career transition.

"I know how passionate she remains about playing for England and her unwavering commitment to representing her country."

The Hundred will host its first player auction in March 2026, marking a major shift in selection and salary structure ahead of the competition's sixth season.

Developed by The Hundred Playing Working Group and approved by The Hundred board, the changes aim to boost competitiveness and attract top talent in the men's and women's games.

Nasser Hussain and Mel Jones take a look at the changes coming to the Hundred in 2026, including the new player auction.

Squads will now include 16 to 18 players, with up to four overseas signings, while a salary cap and collar (minimum spend) will be enforced.

While minimum salaries remain, fixed salary bands have been removed, allowing teams to bid freely. Multi-year contracts will also be introduced.

The men's salary pot will increase by 45 per cent to £2.05m per team, although a significant gap remains compared to the women's pot, despite it doubling to £880,000.

Top female players featuring in 2026 could earn around £130,000 - twice the amount offered in the 2025 edition.