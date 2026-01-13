Former ECB chief executive David Collier dies aged 70

Former England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive David Collier has died aged 70; he held the role from 2004-2014 in which time both the men's and women's teams enjoyed Ashes success; Collier also worked at Essex, Leicestershire, Gloucestershire and Nottinghamshire

David Collier, the former England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive, has died aged 70.

Collier served as the ECB's second chief executive from 2004-2014, having previously worked at Essex, Leicestershire, Gloucestershire and Nottinghamshire.

During Collier's time, England men won the Ashes four times and England women won the Ashes five times.

His tenure also saw the women's team lift both the ICC Women's World Cup and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2009, the men following suit with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2010.

Most likely the high point of Collier's time at the ECB was the double Ashes success of 2005.

Collier was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2015 New Year Honours for services to cricket.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said: "It's immensely sad to learn of the death of David Collier. Everyone who knew and worked with David will speak to what a gentleman he was, and to how hard he worked in leading our game.

"He served cricket with great distinction, and he was instrumental in a period of growth which has contributed to where the game is today. Some of our earliest advances in the women's and disability games were made under David and I know he was proud of taking the game forward during his time at the ECB - his contribution speaks for itself.

"The thoughts of all of us at the ECB are with everyone who knew and loved David."