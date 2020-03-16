Sky Cricket Podcast: Michael Atherton says captaining England 'exhausting but stimulating'

Sky Sports' Michael Atherton was England Test captain from 1993 to 1998

The coronavirus pandemic has decimated the sporting calendar - including England's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka - so why not fill the void by listening to our Captain's Log podcasts.

Over the next two weeks, we will be republishing our chats with a host of former international cricket captains, including Brendon McCullum, Ricky Ponting and our very own Nasser Hussain, and we begin with Michael Atherton, who reflects on his five years as England skipper.

Athers - who led England between 1993 and 1998 - covers his beginnings in the job after taking over from Graham Gooch, the 'dirt in the pocket' affair, that Johannesburg innings, his relationship with former chairman of selectors and coach Raymond Illingworth, and his Ashes highs and lows.

As well as all of that, Athers talks of his captaincy ambitions to lead a younger England side that could grow together, his 'rivalry' with fellow captaincy contender Alec Stewart and his spell in charge of the ODI side - which included a disappointing 1996 World Cup in the subcontinent.

Athers also discusses how the role of England captain is "exhausting" but also "incredibly stimulating and challenging".

He says his main frustrations from his time in charge relate to not quite being able to deliver on the "clear vision" he had, and how he should have stepped down following the 1997 Ashes rather than be talked out of it.

