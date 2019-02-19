Jofra Archer would strengthen England's World Cup hopes, says Nasser Hussain

0:47 Nasser Hussain thinks England could strengthen their chances of winning the World Cup by selecting Jofra Archer Nasser Hussain thinks England could strengthen their chances of winning the World Cup by selecting Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer can enhance England’s chances of winning the World Cup on home soil this summer, according to Sky Sports pundit Nasser Hussain.

The Barbados-born all-rounder, who plays for Sussex, is due to become eligible for England next month and is under consideration for a place in their squad for the World Cup, which begins in May.

Hussain feels the prospect of Archer's selection will help to keep the rest of Eoin Morgan's side on their toes during the ODI series against Windies that starts on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm.

Speaking at Tuesday's event in Trafalgar Square to mark 100 days until the World Cup, the former England captain told Sky Sports News: "I don't know about someone getting in the XI, but the big unknown is 'can Jofra Archer break his way into the squad?'

"Usually before a World Cup I would say 'don't make any big changes'. We've done that in previous World Cups and it hasn't worked.

"The night before the first game of the last World Cup, Gary Ballance suddenly bats at No 3 and moves up the order. Don't change it unless you're changing it for the better.

"Jofra Archer is a seriously talented cricketer and I say you are probably changing for the better.

"You'll have the likes of (Liam) Plunkett and (David) Willey who will be just looking over their shoulder, saying 'I'd better put in a good performance (against Windies), otherwise I might be missing out on a home World Cup'.

"That's only going to be good for the squad if you're constantly being pushed."

England have never won the World Cup, despite hosting the tournament on four previous occasions - but the last two editions have been won by teams with home advantage, India and Australia.

Hussain views England and India as favourites to lift the trophy this time - although he warns that the hosts need to learn from their Champions Trophy experience of two years ago.

Morgan's men breezed through to the semi-finals of the tournament, which was also held in England and Wales, only to crumple to an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of eventual winners Pakistan.

"They're favourites and I reckon they'll get through to the knockout stages, but you look at the Champions Trophy," Hussain added. "They got through to the semi-final at Cardiff and suddenly, against Pakistan, they just froze a little bit.

"That's going to be the key to this side, whether Morgan can set his side up not to freeze in a knockout game as favourites. I think they're smarter now.

"For me the best two sides on paper are England and India but, as we saw with the Champions Trophy, when Pakistan were able to sneak up and win it from nowhere, so many sides could win this tournament."

