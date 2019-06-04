Nasser Hussain's England World Cup player ratings: Jos Buttler and Joe Root shine in losing cause

Joe Root's dismissal was a crucial moment in the match at Trent Bridge

England’s World Cup hopes suffered a setback as they were beaten by Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday, but who shone in defeat and who struggled?

We asked Nasser Hussain to reflect on the agonising 14-run loss and rate the England XI.

JASON ROY - 3/10

8 off 7 balls, 2x fours

Poor shot selection against Shadab Khan. I understand why he was playing it because they'd just moved the man away from the sweep but Shadab is the wrong type of bowler to sweep and obviously his dropped catch when Mohammad Hafeez was on just 14 was very costly.

JONNY BAIRSTOW - 6/10

32 off 31 balls, 4x fours, 1 six

He batted well and looked like he was in good nick until he tried to run one down off Wahab Riaz. It was a nothing shot that he was only going to get one for anyway. He fielded pretty well in the deep.

JOE ROOT - 9/10

107 off 104 balls, 10x fours, 1x six

He can't win really, he converts his 50 into a hundred and then when he gets to 100, he gets out and everyone says that cost England the game. Joe will know that if he'd stayed there until the end then England would probably have won. He found that fielder at backward point three times in a row and in the end it was costly.

Root made 107 before falling in the 39th over

EOIN MORGAN - 3/10

9 off 18 balls, 1x four

I understand why he chose to chase, Trent Bridge is a chasing ground so I have no problem with the toss. He played a poor shot to get out, playing across the line, I don't really know where he was trying to hit that ball off Hafeez, to be honest. He'd probably have been better trying to pummel it down the ground. Also a misfield in the first over from him probably set the tone in the field as well.

BEN STOKES - 5/10

13 off 18 balls, 1x four

0-43 (7 overs)

I wouldn't have left Liam Plunkett out, I'd always pick one of Archer and Wood and play Plunkett for those middle overs. Without him, Stokes had to bowl more in those middle overs and he doesn't get many wickets in there so England lacked a wicket-taker in that period of the game.

JOS BUTTLER - 9/10

103 off 76 balls, 9x fours, 2x sixes

1 stumping

Another fantastic hundred, his first at a World Cup, the fastest at a World Cup for England. He keeps breaking records! I thought he kept a bit better yesterday as well, all eyes were on his keeping, but again, like Root, he is probably disappointed that he didn't get England over the line.

Jos Buttler hit England's fastest century at a World Cup

MOEEN ALI - 6/10

3-50 (10 overs)

19 off 20 balls, 1x four

I thought he bowled pretty well, on a pitch where 348 was scored by the opposition to bowl 10 overs 3-50 is exceptional but he is really lacking confidence with the bat. He is more up and down with the bat than any England cricketer I've ever known. He looks out of nick with the bat but Moeen can turn that around very quickly.

CHRIS WOAKES - 7/10

3-71 (8 overs), four catches

21 off 14 balls, 1x four, 1x six

A bit expensive up front, I think England went a little bit too short to the Pakistan openers thinking they couldn't play the short ball after the West Indies game, but he came back well. Not only with the ball, he always takes wickets at the end of an innings, he showed a lot of resilience there, but also in the field. He was probably England's only fielder who had a very good day with the four catches he took. And he batted pretty well, too.

JOFRA ARCHER - 4/10

0-79 (10 overs)

1 off 2 balls

It was just one of those days. With a young player, the up days and low days are going to be even more exaggerated. It was one of his downward days, which he will have. Sometimes towards the end of an innings I think he should stick to his stock delivery of fast and full or fast and short. He's not quite the slower-ball bowler yet that he thinks he is, it's not quite as effective so he needs to work on that a little bit more. Most of his slower balls got belted.

ADIL RASHID - 4/10

0-43 (5 overs)

3no off 4 balls

He's not been at his best this summer, especially against Pakistan. Of all sides, Pakistan have played Rashid the best, he's been a bit slow and they've used their feet well to him. He was unlucky, he could have had Hafeez caught for not many and that might have changed it but maybe because of his sore shoulder, he's not quite got the zip that we know he has, at the moment.

MARK WOOD - 7/10

2-53 (10 overs)

10no off 6 balls, 2x fours

He had a good day. As I said, I would pick one of him and Archer rather than both but his figures, considering the Pakistan total, were very good. It's ironic that he was picked for extra pace on the ball but actually he was more effective and showed it more by taking pace off with cutters and bowling it into the pitch. He did that best of all the England seamers.

