Nasser Hussain says The Hundred was a success and has urged organisers not to tinker with format

Nasser Hussain says the success of the opening season of The Hundred shows the tournament does not need tinkering with - but he would like to see some more top names in the 2022 edition and the family flavour maintained…

As a single entity, The Hundred was definitely a success. If anyone was watching on their TV sets or in the ground, it was a wonderful tournament. Fresh, new, colourful and simple.

My family and I were at the first game in the women's competition between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals and you knew immediately the tournament was going to be successful. The atmosphere was outstanding.

The tournament polarised opinion and still does to a degree, so it was a bit fingers crossed and into the unknown on that first night at The Kia Oval.

But you immediately felt there was an affinity with the home side. Beforehand, the talk was 'why would you follow this this team?' but immediately the green Invincibles shirts came out. There was also an event atmosphere like in a Roses clash between Lancashire and Yorkshire.

I think having the men's and women's sides playing on the same day in this tournament worked perfectly and I think it is absolutely vital that the competitions continue to be aligned.

They were a joint group, not just men's and women's sides. You could see that every time you turned up. You also had coaches working with each other. Speaking to the women's players, I know they enjoyed it and the impact it had on their game.

You cannot doubt what impact The Hundred has had on women's cricket - the skills on show and the way it attracted a new audience, young girls who realised cricket was cool and wanted to play it.

The women were under pressure to deliver and absolutely delivered. Some of the fielding in the tournament was outstanding.

A lot of Australia Women’s depth comes from how successful their Big Bash has been. I think that’s the end product of The Hundred. Yes, it’s a great domestic tournament but, surely, it also has to increase the standard of England Women in international cricket. Nasser Hussain

I now don't want a lot changed - I don't think you need to tinker. You only have to look at what's happened in the Big Bash where it has been made far too long and it has lost its impact.

If anything, come down even harder on those regulations.

In The Hundred, you have to bring a fielder in if you have not bowled your overs in time, so stay very strict on that. You cannot have these games going on late into the evening so that mums and dads are worried about getting their kids home.

There were also one or two occasions where the beer-drinking mentality spilled over into the family area. We don't want to see that.

We want to see people enjoy themselves and have a beer if they want but maybe segregate the two areas so you keep the family flavour.

The way to improve the tournament is with players.

Hopefully Covid dies down and restrictions are lifted further so you can get Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard etc.

Some of the great white-ball players we couldn't get over last summer.

I would also love to see a couple more Pakistan players come over.

I think their white-ball cricket has gone through the roof so people like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, get them over as the interest among the British Asian community is growing.

Add with the names. That has to be the direction of this tournament - the best against the best.

