England vs Zimbabwe: Shoaib Bashir will continue to improve playing under Ben Stokes, says Nasser Hussain

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain believes Shoaib Bashir's love for playing under England captain Ben Stokes will only make him a better cricketer.

Off-spinner Bashir finished with career-best figures of 6-81 in the second innings and 9-143 in the match as England beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 45 runs inside three days of the one-off Test at Trent Bridge.

The 21-year-old came into the international season having only taken two wickets in three games at an average of 152 during a loan spell at Glamorgan, but Bashir proved, once again, how transformative the nurturing England set-up can be.

"I'm very pleased for Shoaib Bashir. It just shows if you feel loved within the dressing room, how much you can go out there and perform," said Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain.

"Imagine going out on loan, to a completely different environment, team, and coaches, he must have felt so good coming back and seeing his mates. Stokes has this kind of empathy with his team, and you've seen it with [Zak] Crawley and Bashir.

"Bashir loves playing for Stokes. That's the best way to sum it up. When you love playing for your captain, you will eventually do better. He's still got to do better; he still needs more control, but I love how in this game he challenged both edges of the bat.

"That's the great thing [Graeme Swann] did. He challenged both edges of left and right-handers."

Last year, the Somerset spinner grabbed a five-wicket haul on the same ground against West Indies, playing in just his fifth Test for England.

Bashir has now taken four five-wicket hauls in 16 Tests as he continues to bid for his inclusion in the upcoming away Ashes tour this winter.

"For Bashir, [Ollie] Pope, and Crawley, this Test has been a boost in confidence for sterner and tougher challenges ahead," said Sky Sports' Michael Atherton.

"It's been a tough summer for Bashir after he was forced to go on loan, but a return to England colours, his happy place, a place where he says he is comfortable, has no doubt played a part in his triumph.

"It's a very unusual story in all kinds of ways. Both the way he was picked initially from a social media clip and hurried into the Lions set-up, and then the England team, yet he can't get into his county team [due to Somerset favouring senior spinner Jack Leach].

"It's hard to think of a comparable story in recent times."

'Exceptional Bashir knows he has my backing'

Stokes also praised Bashir's efforts as the youngster dismissed Zimbabwe's set batters - Sean Williams (88) and Sikandar Raza (60) - on day three.

"Sometimes we take for granted all the words and positivity we fill Bashir up with and the backing he's got," Stokes said.

"I thought the way he came out and asserted himself on the game in the first innings was exceptional, and he obviously continued that.

"He knows he's got the backing of the dressing room and the backing of myself. But on a wicket that wasn't really offering that much to spin, to walk off with nine-for is exceptional.

"He's going from strength to strength. I'm super excited he's walked off as player of the match."

Zimbabwe, following on, were knocked over for 255 to leave England celebrating more than just the victory as Bashir's performance continues to impress ahead of the five-match India Test series at home - live on Sky Sports Cricket.

"He has said himself he is being a little bit more patient and working towards a dismissal more, not trying to force the issue," Stokes added.

"That is something he has definitely got better at. The skill is undeniable but for him it is working towards not being too giddy - that is the word he used.

"He is getting better and better when he gets into his spells.

"Knowing he is backed by me, Baz [England's head coach Brendon McCullum] and the dressing room, it is about building on that, trying to make him as good as he can be, as we know we have a very, very special talent.

"He has some unbelievable natural ability - his height, how much he is able to put on the ball, how he is able to change from square seam to upright seam.

"He is always in the battle and loves when guys come after him as he feels he needs to think a little bit more."

Bashir was rewarded for his efforts as he prised out the final wicket of Tanaka Chivanga (10) and led his team off the field holding up the ball.

"For such an inexperienced guy to have those characteristics and also want to go get better and make little tweaks is exciting. It shows how comfortable he is in this group," Stokes continued.

"It's scary to think of the start he has had considering what he had experience-wise before he made his Test debut.

"I would say it's impossible for him not to get even better with the guys we have working with him and all the technical stuff.

"I know it's an odd story and some people find it hard to believe, but who we play, who we pick, who we back, are ours to make.

"If he keeps putting in performances like he has done this week, hopefully it will make sense to people why we pick him."

